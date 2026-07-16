ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula led tributes for veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi who passed away on 15 July 2026

Sebogodi died due to complications from diabetes, with his family asking the nation to give them space to grieve

The actor was celebrated for his roles in Generations, Scandal, Suburban Bliss and Bophelo ke Sempego

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Fikile Mbalula (left) and Seputla SSebogodi (right). Images: @tndaba/X and Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi passed away on 15 July 2026 after suffering complications from diabetes. His family confirmed his death in an official statement and requested that the public respect their privacy as they mourn.

Sebogodi built a distinguished career across both television and theatre, earning recognition for his work on some of South Africa's most beloved productions. Audiences will remember him from Bophelo ke Sempego, Suburban Bliss and Generations, where he portrayed the memorable character Kenneth Mashaba on SABC.

More recently, he appeared on the long-running soapie Scandal, adding to a body of work that spanned decades.

Mbalula's tribute to a screen legend

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula was among the first public figures to respond to the news. Taking to his Twitter account, Mbalula wrote:

"We have lost a true legend of South African television and theatre.His iconic roles, especially as Kenneth Mashaba on SABC's Generations, brought so much talent and depth to our screens."

He sent isdeepest condolences to Sebogodi's family and fans.

"Rest in peace, Seputla Sebogodi."

See post announcing his passing here:

The tribute captured the weight of the loss felt beyond just the entertainment industry. Sebogodi was regarded as one of the actors who helped shape South African storytelling on screen, bringing nuance and authenticity to his characters across different eras of local television.

His family has not yet announced funeral arrangements and has asked the nation to allow them time to grieve privately.

Fans speculate about Sputla Sebogodi's health

Previously, Briefly News reported that a viral picture of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi sparked concern and speculation about his health and financial situation. Sebogodi, who previously made headlines when he spoke about tribalism in the South African acting industry, was recently spotted promoting his latest work. A video of him alonsgide fellow actors did little to calm down worried fans.

Source: Briefly News