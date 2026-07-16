Veteran Actor Seputla Sebogodi Passes Away at 63, Family Confirms Cause of Death
- Legendary South African actor Seputla Sebogodi has passed away, and his family confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday, 16 July 2026
- The Sebogodi family revealed the cause of death, which occurred on the evening of 15 July 2026
- Sebogodi's death comes weeks after viral photos sparked false rumours that he was broke and homeless
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One of Mzansi's most celebrated stage and screen actors, Seputla Sebogodi, has sadly died on the evening of 15 July 2026, his family confirmed.
In a family statement shared by Actor Spaces on Instagram, the Sebogodi family described the loss as immense, requesting that the public respect their privacy as they grieve. "His legacy will live on through his remarkable body of work and the many lives he touched," the family wrote.
The family also confirmed that the cause of death was due to complications arising from diabetes, which led to his passing.
Seputla leaves behind a career boasting of TV faves from Generations, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption and Scandal! On stage, he commanded equal respect, appearing in acclaimed productions such as The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate, and Mooi Street Moves, among many others.
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The actor's passing comes just weeks after a viral photo left fans deeply worried about his well-being. Fellow actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube quickly stepped in to shut down the rumours, clarifying that the image was taken during a film shoot and did not reflect Sebogodi's real circumstances. Despite that reassurance, concerned members of the public had already begun donating clothing to him.
Fellow actors and public figures were among the first to react to the heartbreaking news on social media.
@mokoenalive wrote: "Oh man... 🖤 Condolences to the loved ones & family. Really sad news to hear. Rest in Peace Bra Seputla 🖤 🕊"
@winnie_ntshaba said: "RIP Sputla..... joh what a loss 😳 💔"
@_happysimelane reacted with: "😳😳"
@lerato_mvelase offered: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Picture of Seputla Sebogodi debunked
In a previous report from Briefly News, Seputla, using the Facebook page for his entertainment enterprise, Black Moon Projects, addressed false media claims alleging that he was surviving totally without any shelter.
It turns out, a young fan took a photo of him outside after his play, which required him to dress like that.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za