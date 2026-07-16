Legendary South African actor Seputla Sebogodi has passed away, and his family confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday, 16 July 2026

The Sebogodi family revealed the cause of death, which occurred on the evening of 15 July 2026

Sebogodi's death comes weeks after viral photos sparked false rumours that he was broke and homeless

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Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi has passed away at the age of 63. Image: actors spaces

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's most celebrated stage and screen actors, Seputla Sebogodi, has sadly died on the evening of 15 July 2026, his family confirmed.

In a family statement shared by Actor Spaces on Instagram, the Sebogodi family described the loss as immense, requesting that the public respect their privacy as they grieve. "His legacy will live on through his remarkable body of work and the many lives he touched," the family wrote.

The family also confirmed that the cause of death was due to complications arising from diabetes, which led to his passing.

Seputla leaves behind a career boasting of TV faves from Generations, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption and Scandal! On stage, he commanded equal respect, appearing in acclaimed productions such as The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate, and Mooi Street Moves, among many others.

The actor's passing comes just weeks after a viral photo left fans deeply worried about his well-being. Fellow actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube quickly stepped in to shut down the rumours, clarifying that the image was taken during a film shoot and did not reflect Sebogodi's real circumstances. Despite that reassurance, concerned members of the public had already begun donating clothing to him.

Fellow actors and public figures were among the first to react to the heartbreaking news on social media.

@mokoenalive wrote: "Oh man... 🖤 Condolences to the loved ones & family. Really sad news to hear. Rest in Peace Bra Seputla 🖤 🕊"

@winnie_ntshaba said: "RIP Sputla..... joh what a loss 😳 💔"

@_happysimelane reacted with: "😳😳"

@lerato_mvelase offered: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi has passed away. Image: Seputlasebogodi

Source: Instagram

Picture of Seputla Sebogodi debunked

In a previous report from Briefly News, Seputla, using the Facebook page for his entertainment enterprise, Black Moon Projects, addressed false media claims alleging that he was surviving totally without any shelter.

It turns out, a young fan took a photo of him outside after his play, which required him to dress like that.

Source: Briefly News