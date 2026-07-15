A woman in a lavender hoodie stole the show during a Lil Profit street interview in Johannesburg by performing a Lekompo song on camera

Her energetic and fearless delivery had the interviewer laughing and pointing his phone at her in disbelief

South Africans online could not stop watching, with many saying her smile and confidence made their day

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The woman on the right proved how much she knows Makompo music. Image: lilprofit

Source: Instagram

A woman stopped in her tracks during a street interview in Johannesburg and decided to give it everything she had, belting out a Lekompo song on camera and sending the internet into a frenzy. The clip came from the 'Lil Profit' content series, filmed on a Johannesburg pavement in front of a modern apartment building.

A young man in a black 'JHB Freshers 2026' t-shirt was doing the interviewing, holding a branded microphone out to passers-by. When the woman in the lavender hoodie and over-ear headphones got her turn, she did not hold back. She launched into a Lekompo performance with so much energy and joy that the interviewer ended up pointing his phone at her, laughing and visibly caught off guard.

Lekompo goes viral on the streets of JHB

Lekompo, a genre rooted in Limpopo township culture, has been making serious waves across South African social media. Seeing it performed so confidently on a Johannesburg street corner struck a chord with viewers who recognised the passion behind it. The woman's unfiltered confidence and sheer joy were what viewers kept coming back for, and it showed in just how many people said the clip genuinely brightened their day.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral street performance

South Africans flooded the comments under user lilprofit's page with fire emojis and plenty of love:

Mphoroza_gp said:

"She's vibe. 🔥🔥"

Kagisoo wrote:

"I watched this so many times. 😍"

08i0804 cheered:

"You left no crumbs baby girl ❤️🙌🔥"

Thabogracy said:

"Girl, you made me smile. 😃"

rea_scott7 declared:

"Lekompo to the world. 🔥"

Kkd_360 joked:

"I hope you never find me; I'll be singing happy birthday. 💀"

Kxrabo reacted:

"Batho bageshu. 😭🤧"

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Lekompo artists gather in Limpopo for a mass prayer service after a series of fatal road accidents.

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Source: Briefly News