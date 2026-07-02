Lekompo artists gather in Limpopo for a mass prayer service after a series of fatal road accidents

The gathering reignited calls for safer touring conditions and better protection for musicians travelling to performances

Artists honoured Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala and Musa Damos while praying for Kharishma's recovery and safer journeys on the road.

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Lekompo artists united in prayer after recent tragedies. Image: Late Lizwi wokuqala, Malome Vector and Queen Terc

Source: Instagram

The Lekompo music fraternity came together in Limpopo for a mass prayer service following a string of road accidents that have claimed the lives of several artists in recent years. Musicians, industry stakeholders and community members gathered to honour those who have died while also praying for the safety of performers who spend long hours travelling between shows. The event also renewed calls for safer touring conditions and greater awareness of the risks artists face on South Africa's roads.

Music fraternity unites in prayer

The prayer service offered artists a chance to reflect, mourn and support one another after a difficult period for the genre. Those in attendance prayed for protection over musicians who frequently travel long distances to fulfil performance bookings, with many describing the recent tragedies as a painful reminder of the dangers associated with life on the road.

The gathering also highlighted the importance of unity within the Lekompo music community as artists continue to navigate demanding schedules while growing the genre's popularity across the country.

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Calls for safer touring conditions grow

According to Daily Sun, performers raised concerns about long-distance travel, late-night drives and packed performance schedules that often require them to move from one venue to another in a short space of time.

Reverend Awedzani Nemaukwe, who led the prayer session, encouraged artists to place their faith in God while also taking practical steps to protect themselves on the road.

"I just want to thank all the artists for coming. We believe God will protect us. We urge artists to hire drivers and limit taking too many bookings on the same night,"

He said.

Prayer service honours victims, urges caution

Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala and Musa Damos were remembered during the prayer service. Image: Late Lizwi Wokuqala and Malome Vector

Source: Instagram

A moment of reflection was dedicated to artists who have lost their lives in road accidents, with attendees paying tribute to Lekompo star Malome Vector, who died in a 2024 crash alongside fellow musician Lizwi Wokuqala and music producer Musa Damos. Their passing remains one of the genre's biggest tragedies and has intensified concerns about the safety of artists who spend much of their time travelling.

Leading the service, Reverend Awedzani Nemaukwe encouraged musicians to combine faith with responsible planning. He urged artists to consider hiring drivers where possible and to avoid taking on too many bookings in one night to reduce the risks associated with long-distance travel.

The gathering also included prayers for Kharishma, who recently survived a car accident. While giving thanks for her survival, those in attendance said they hope the prayer initiative inspires artists to look after one another and make road safety a priority as the Lekompo genre continues to grow.

Mvzzle pledges support after fatal road accident tragedy

Previously, Briefly News reported that Lekompo producer Gift Selaelo Morukhuladi has confirmed that he and his team were involved in a tragic road accident while travelling to a performance in Lephalale, Limpopo, after their vehicle struck a pedestrian who died at the scene. In a public statement, Mvzzle said the team immediately contacted emergency services, met with the victim's family to express their condolences, and committed to covering the funeral costs and supporting the family during this difficult time. He added that the incident has left his team heartbroken and deeply traumatised

Source: Briefly News