Lekompo Producer Mvzzle Confirms the Car Crash that Claimed a Pedestrian's Life
- On Monday, 29 June 2026, Lekompo producer Mvzzle (real name Gift Selaelo Morukhuladi) confirmed he was involved in a car accident
- Mvzzle opened up about his car crash in a statement on his social media accounts
- South Africans and fans of the music producer commented on his statement this week
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Popular Limpopo musician Mvzzle, born Gift Selaelo Morukhuladi, confirmed in a statement on social media that he was involved in a fatal car crash on Friday night, 26 June 2026.
The Umlilo hitmaker is the latest Lekompo star to get involved in a car crash after Nova Dzaii, who recently passed away.
The Lekompo community also previously paid tribute to Queen Terc, whose memorial and funeral details were confirmed by her management online.
Social media user @ke_arturo shared a statement from the music producer on his X account on 30 June 2026.
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On Monday, 29 June 2026, the Lekompo producer revealed that he and his team were involved in a car accident while travelling to Lephalale in Limpopo for a gig.
“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we address the tragic incident that occurred on Friday night.
“While traveling to Lephalale for our scheduled gig, we were passing through Shongoane 2 when a pedestrian crossed the road. Unfortunately, we were involved in an accident and struck her,” said the producer.
The music producer also shared that he contacted the pedestrian's family after the paramedics and police confirmed that he died at the scene.
Mvzzle also reveals that he intends to take full responsibility for the funeral arrangements of the pedestrian.
South Africans respond to the music producer's accident
@tebogorashilo70 said:
"An accident that took a young lady's life while driving under the influence of alcohol."
@Ke_Arturo commented:
"Artists never learn not to drink and drive. Now the poor girl's life is gone."
@PitsoRonnie reacted:
"If he made this guilty plea without his legal team's consent, his defense would have to be more strategic. He must tell it all, whether he was intoxicated or not, as much as he's taking responsibility for the full accident report from @SAPoliceService or Metro Police, etc."
@alexand92614461 replied:
"While we wait for official @SAPoliceService response, I can't separate the lifestyles of South African artists from deaths and destruction."
@smash_cyril said:
"Limpopo granny strikes again."
@JoziMojapelo1 wrote:
"Yohhhh."
@Ke_Arturo commented:
"Taba tje sad," (This is sad news).
@JoziMojapelo1 replied:
"Gona le bothata ku gae," (There's a problem back home).
@Ke_Arturo said:
"Ke tshaba le goya," (I am scared of going home).
Lekompo star Nova Dzaii's family reportedly asks for donations
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the mother of Lekompo musician Nova Dzaii had reportedly asked South Africans for donations after her son's passing.
Nova Dzaii reportedly died in a car crash while travelling with two other artists on Saturday, 9 May 2026.
South Africans on social media commented on the family's request for donations on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za