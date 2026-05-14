The mother of Lekompo musician Nova Dzaii has reportedly asked South Africans for donations after her son's passing

Nova Dzaii reportedly died in a car crash while travelling with two other artists on Saturday, 9 May 2026

South Africans on social media commented on the family's request for donations on Wednesday, 13 May 2026

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Lekompo musician Nova Dzaii's family asks for money to bury him after a car crash. Image: MDN News

Source: Twitter

The family of the Limpopo-born musician Mpho Eric Ngoepe, known as Nova Dzaii, is reportedly asking for financial help after the Lekompo artist passed away in a car accident.

Ngoepe is the second Lekompo star to die in May 2026 after Queen Terc, who died in a horrific car crash.

News channel Polokwane Weekly shared on its X account on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, that the family of the Lekompo star is asking for donations.

Daily Sun reported on 13 May 2026, that the family of the musician is pleading for financial assistance in burying him after his car accident.

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The publication adds that the artist was travelling with 2 other musicians, who were left injured and are recovering in the hospital

Nova's mother, Dikeledi Ngoepe, reportedly asked the public for financial help on 12 May 2026 and revealed that the family is struggling to afford a dignified funeral and memorial service for the star.

According to media reports, Nova's mother shared that the Lekompo star was the breadwinner at home, and the Ngoepe family is asking for donations in cash or services for his upcoming funeral.

South Africans react to the family's request

@OslinaM replied:

"I hope the masses pull through for the family wherever they can so that he can have a dignified burial."

@tsikkaa80371 commented:

"They can claim burial costs from the Road Accident Fund."

@kwenasekwele responded:

"Burial society? Or they want a fancy funeral?"

@_JayTee1_ said:

"Not to be insensitive. Kanti, why lesa patele di policy (why don't you pay your policies) society la kgaogana le batho," (and leave people alone).

@LoveChr95721429 replied:

"We will definitely donate. May his soul rest in peace."

@MoramagaNelson wrote:

"They didn't have a funeral policy kanti?"

@MashSammy commented:

"Donations are for orphans and destitute families. People in rural areas have burial policies."

@raptorr_xx replied:

"South African artists and having skew priorities !🫩 May his soul rest in peace, but for the sake of man."

@khosakho said:

"We have our own problems. Petrol is too expensive."

@Swiiiiiiidad_7 replied:

"Y'all trust me when I say King Monada and Master KG witches are working 24/7 to remove these young ones who are doing the most."

@TrendTalkZa reacted:

"Limpopo has bad roads; let's not lie about superstitions. The gigging model does not work there as it does in GP, where you'd go from Soshanguve Soweto and back in 1 night."

Lekompo star Nova Dzaii's mom asks for donations. Imaged: PolokwaneWeekly and MDN News

Source: Twitter

Lekompo artist Kharishma reacts to Kaycherlow's car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo-born artist and content creator Kharishma had responded to Kaycherlow's car crash, which occurred over the weekend in Zebediela, Limpopo province.

Kaycherlow, who is reportedly receiving treatment, is the latest Limpopo musician this year to get involved in a car accident.

Fans of the artist commented on Kaycherlow's car accident on social media on Sunday, 7 December 2025.

Source: Briefly News