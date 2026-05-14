Kwaito legends Spikiri and Jakarumba's video sparked a debate on X on Wednesday, 13 May 2026

A clip of the music producers left some social media users confused, while some complimented their looks

Jakarumba previously made headlines when he ventured into the bottled water business

Kwaito Fans React to The Latest Video of Jacarumba and Spikiri

Source: Instagram

Legendary musicians Jakarumba and Spikiri from the Kwaito group Trompies caused a buzz online this week when their latest video was shared on social media.

Trompies' founding member, Jakarumba, previously trended on social media when he ventured into a bottled water business.

Music producer and artist Spikiri also previously made headlines when he celebrated his 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Rushka.

Social media user @sthonorable shared a video of the musicians on his X account on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.

"Time flies by, one time they were all over our national TV, newspapers, magazines, and making people dance the whole night. Right now, they look like lost souls at a certain traditional ceremony somewhere in Soweto. Can you recognise their faces?" he captioned the clip.

South Africans comment on the clip

@sydneythobejane said:

"King, they are not lost. They have grown-up men. You cannot be pantsula for the rest of your life...Ray Phiri and other jazz artists got old and stopped releasing albums. So, why talk so harshly about our Kwaito legends?"

@Just_Lebo_Then wrote:

"Like you're saying that as if you expect them to be immortal or something."

@bouga_92 reacted:

"All of them are set in life. They have houses and are doing well. Stop posting kak for engagements."

@Mrovablaz commented:

"These are multi-millionaires, bro, these guys are seriously loaded, wise enough not to change their ways of living when they encountered money, we can learn a thing or two from these legends."

@NguboyeNgcuka wrote:

"They still make more money on one gig than you do in a month or five, you just don’t know. Long long money lana ntwana."

@xplorerzim said:

"I can't even recognize one of them."

@hankasell reacted:

"I don't even know one of them. Shed some light."

@be_humble2013 responded:

"Looking like lost souls, how? These Kwaito legends look healthy and happy. How should they look so you can respect them? If I look like this in my old age, I will be grateful, but we have some twisted Twitter standards."

@Mapz_paul said:

"Where's usbari kaJakarumba? uMdu Masilela? There's absolutely nothing wrong with them, gents, we were sufficiently entertained by them in the mid 90 to early 2000s. Time they play with grandkids. Hosh."

@motaunm1 replied:

"Nothing lasts forever, aging is guaranteed, but what do you do with your time on top? Very important, these guys built an empire and are sitting comfortably rich, they own Kalawa Jazzmee, and they act like nothing is happening in their lives….love them."

Kwaito Fans React to The Latest Video of Jacarumba and Spikiri. Images: Jairusjakarumba

Source: Instagram

Trompies member Jakarumba asks if Kabza De Small is his son in a hilarious video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kabza De Small had a hilarious interaction with Jakarumba from the legendary Kwaito group Trompies.

The Kwaito star jokingly asked Kabza where he's from after hearing rumours that the DJ was his son.

Both Kabza and the online community erupted in laughter at the hilarious interaction, with many commenting on the men's resemblance.

Source: Briefly News