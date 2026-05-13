Remo Nimmo, an Indian content creator, went viral after covering “Jerusalem” in Zulu despite not speaking the language

The 13 May 2026 Instagram video showed her confidently singing the chorus in flawless Zulu after a fan requested it

Fans, including Nomcebo Zikode herself, praised her pronunciation and made some more multilingual cover requests

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Indian creator's cover of Zulu song 'Jerusalema' impresses. Image: @reminoimmo and @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

An Indian content creator, Remo Nimmo, has impressed Mzansi after confidently covering 'Jerusalema' by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode in isiZulu, despite not speaking the language. The Instagram video, posted on 12 May 2026, shows her responding to a request to perform the song, before singing the chorus with surprisingly accurate pronunciation and ease.

Known for covering songs in languages that are not her mother tongue, Remo's content also includes English covers that showcase her strong vocal ability. Before delivering a smooth, confident performance. Remo begins the video by saying:

“I don’t speak Zulu, but…”

She gave a flawless performance. Image: @remonimmo

Source: Instagram

Jerusalema becomes a global hit from South Africa

The song’s global appeal extends beyond the TikToker. According to Rolling Stone, 'Jerusalema', the gospel-influenced Afro-house hit by South African DJ Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode, grew from a 2019 local release into a worldwide cultural phenomenon during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sung in isiZulu, its uplifting message and danceable rhythm drove its rapid spread on social media, fueling the global #JerusalemaDanceChallenge and making it one of the most streamed African songs globally.

The track’s success was fuelled by its universal appeal, with people across different countries sharing dance videos that celebrated hope, unity and resilience during lockdown. It topped charts in several countries and accumulated hundreds of millions of online views, cementing its status as one of South Africa’s biggest international music exports

View the Instagram video below:

Fans praise Remo's performance

Social media overflowed with admiration after Remo's rendition drew thousands of emotional reactions from fans across the world, including the original singer of the song herself. Others requested more languages, and showed surprise at the artist’s vocal talent and pronunciation skills.

Viewers reacted on @remonimmo's page:

@nomcebo_zikode reacted:

“Wow u nailed it my Angel 🤗🙌🔥🔥🔥❤️”

@yoitsv3l shared:

“Love this 😍❤️”

@_m.tulouna_96 said:

“Your voice is so soothing & you’re just amazing 😍”

@stevestratin commented:

“You went crazy 🙌❤️🔥 this is the voice this song didn’t know it needed”

@zhwandoon wrote:

“Always my favourite 🙌🔥”

@derontshezi shared:

“I can’t lie you sang beautifully, that gave me goosebumps ❤️”

@jibek8949 said:

“I don’t speak English, but your voice super 😍🔥”

@jec_vander asked:

“Has she ever tried Kiswahili?”

More Briefly News Stories on song covers

Mzansi is talking after reports that MySol’s business-backed initiative encouraged people to support an artist by offering an extra R50,000 incentive for performing a favourite song, a move that left social media impressed.

Chinese producers have impressed South Africans after a viral “Chinapiano” track blended Chinese traditional sounds with amapiano-style beats, sparking excitement online about the creative cross-cultural music fusion.

A Congolese man went viral on TikTok after passionately arguing that a popular amapiano song actually belongs to Congolese people, sparking debate and reactions online as South Africans weighed in on the claim.

Source: Briefly News