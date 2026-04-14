A Chinese producer blended traditional instruments with amapiano beats, creating a unique track

The innovative 'Chinapiano' genre gained popularity, showcasing cultural collaboration and garnering love from social media users

Listeners praise the producer's creativity, emphasising the global connection sparked by mixing musical traditions across cultures

A Chinese producer created 'Chinapiano' music. Image: @tiehan1.0

Source: Instagram

A producer from China, Tiehan, shared how he combined traditional Chinese instruments with amapiano beats to create a banger, Niu Sh*t. Internet users loved the two music genres colliding and showed the artist love.

Tiehan uploaded a snippet of what he called a 'Chinapiano' song to his Instagram account on 12 April 2026, having already shared a few posts to promote it. Not doing too much, Tiehan stood on the pavement outside and let the music speak for itself as he bopped along.

"South Africa inspired me to make Chinese music like this."

Listen to the 'Chinapiano' song in the Instagram reel below:

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Examples of traditional Chinese instruments

Per the website for the Centre for Chinese Music and Culture, traditional Chinese instruments include the following:

Banhu: A bowed Chinese two-string spike fiddle with a horse hair and bamboo bow. It is spherical with a wooden resonating surface.

Dizi: A Chinese transverse flute.

Erhu: A bowed Chinese two-string spike fiddle consisting of a wooden resonating chamber with a snakeskin head.

Hulusi: A Chinese free-reed instrument.

Jinghu: A bowed Chinese two-string spike fiddle consisting of a body and neck made from hollowed bamboo and a snakeskin soundboard.

Lusheng: A free-reed mouth organ.

Morin khurr: A bowed Mongolian two-string spike fiddle with a wooden trapezoidal resonating chamber.

Pipa: A pear-shaped Chinese four-string lute.

Ruan: A round Chinese four-string lute.

Xun: A small Chinese vessel flute.

Yangqin: A Chinese hammered dulcimer.

Zheng: A plucked Chinese long zither.

Zhong: A set of Chinese brass bells.

The ruan has 24 frets and four vertically-strunf strings. Image: China News Service

Source: Getty Images

Internet loves the 'Chinapiano' song

Thousands of social media users, including many South Africans, headed to the comment section, praising Tiehan for his work and his nod to the South African music genre.

Instead of writing 'Chinapiano,' @blaynsolomon cleverly wrote:

"Amachiano."

@boobusa suggested in the comments:

"Add lyrics we don't understand but catchy enough for us to sing along!"

@bossbabemaverick loved the track and said:

"This is the cultural connection and collaboration the world needs. Peace and love."

@zorincianpee told Tiehan:

"You have an open mind like all the rest of the greats that lay it down. Good luck, brah."

@thomas_frank_terblanche stated under the post:

"Giving new meaning to the South African term of endearment, 'My China.'"

@chugu777 remarked in the comment section:

"He is definitely invited to the braai."

3 Other stories about amapiano

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman showed two contractors having fun on the job while listening to an amapiano song. People were thoroughly amused after seeing the men enjoying themselves.

reported that a woman showed two contractors having fun on the job while listening to an amapiano song. People were thoroughly amused after seeing the men enjoying themselves. A local content creator impressed audiences with her dance skills at a petrol station by combining hip-hop with amapiano. Internet users praised her talent and the spontaneity of the performance.

South Africans felt proud after seeing Germans at a club jamming to a famous amapiano song, which once set TikTok on fire. The clubgoers also added the choreography that went viral on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News