Sizwe Khumbuza recently took to social media to share never-before-seen footage from his lobola celebration

The former Uzalo actor and his sweetheart hosted a lovely traditional gathering to celebrate their love, and supporters couldn't be more delighted

Fans and peers flooded the comment section, expressing both shock and cheer as they reacted to the news

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Actor Sizwe Khumbuza shared never-before-seen footage from his lobola celebration. Images: Sizwe Khumbuza/ Facebook, sizwe_khumbuza/ Instagram

Source: UGC

South African actor and content creator Sizwe Khumbuza took social media by storm after announcing that he was officially off the market.

The former Uzalo actor, famous for his role as Godfather and one of the Khanyile brothers in the hit soapie, took to his social media pages on 10 April 2026 with footage from his lobola celebration with his partner, Ncomeka.

"A new chapter! Ngiyabonga, Nkosi."

Originally held on 4 April, the charming set-up featured simple yet stylish decor, with carefully curated woven and wooden pieces that perfectly complemented the traditional essence of the day.

In the first frame of his three-picture carousel, Khumbuza was all smiles as he posed beside his fiancée while carrying his son, while another snap showcased the earthly aesthetic of their decor, with Tonga trays and a cane chair.

A video, nested in the last frame of the post, captured Sizwe’s delegation upon their arrival at Ncomeka's home, as they announced their intentions to signal the start of a lobola negotiation. Their entrance set the tone for the day, showcasing the deep cultural respect as they officially began the process of joining their houses.

The celebration comes two years after Sizwe's twin brother, Lizwe, tied the knot with his love, Luyanda Duma, and it seems the Khumbuza twins are officially settling into their roles as family men.

See the footage from Sizwe Khumbuza's lobola celebration below.

Social media reacts to Sizwe Khumbuza's celebration

Congratulatory messages from fans and peers flooded the comment section as followers celebrated the wonderful news. Read some of the messages below.

isabellamakhura said:

"Love is such a beautiful thing! Congratulations, you two!"

Celukukhanya Cece Moloi sang Sizwe Khumbuza's praises:

"This is what a real man does, congratulations."

TV presenter and actor Zola Hashatsi showed love:

"Congratulations, my brother, this makes me so happy."

South African musician Mnqobi Yazo posted:

"Mfethu, siyabonga kakhulu."

Fans and peers congratulated Sizwe Khumbuza on his lobola celebration. Image: sizwe_khumbuza

Source: Instagram

dr_better wrote:

"Congratulations, brother, super proud."

thato_teffo_ declared:

"Congratulations, Sizwe. Love and light to you and your family."

Mbo Musiq praised Sizwe Khumbuza:

"Congratulations! You see, brother, from now on, you're a man. You did a very big thing, brother."

Lamiez Holworthy's wedding speech moves fans to tears

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lamiez Holworthy's touching wedding speech to her husband, Khuli Chana.

The DJ reflected on their love story and emphasised how they were still going strong despite initial doubts from family.

Her touching tribute to her husband was met with applause from the online community, as fans gushed over their ceremony and enduring love, which survived even the messiest rumours on social media.

Source: Briefly News