Some of the country's most popular soapies walked away with not a single SAFTA this past weekend

Uzalo , Skeem Saam , and Generations: The Legacy are among the soapies snubbed at the awards ceremony despite their many nominations

Netflix and kykNET won big at the award ceremony with 19 and 15 wins respectively

Popular SABC soapies including ‘Uzalo’ and ‘Skeem Saam’, walked away without a single win at the 17th SAFTAs. Images: afda.co.za, safilmchronicle

Popular SABC soapies Generations: The Legacy, Giyani: Land of Blood, Uzalo, The Estate, and Skeem Saam walked away empty-handed at the SAFTAs. The awards ceremony was hosted on 29 September where other soapies including Legacy and the cancelled Gomora bagged some wins.

The snubbed soapies had a combined 17 nominations but neither one of them won.

SAFTAs snub popular SABC soapies

On 29 September, Mzansi celebrated local shows at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

The awards ceremony hosted several production houses and television stars from all around the country who hoped to bag an award or two.

Popular SABC soapies Generations: The Legacy, Giyani: Land of Blood, Uzalo, The Estate, and Skeem Saam had a combined 17 nominations but walked away empty-handed.

Generations: The Legacy received recognition in the Best Achievement in Scriptwriting category as well as Best Actress in a TV Soap in honour of Refilwe Madupo among other nods.

Skeem Saam actresses Elizabeth Serunye and Harriet Manamela also received nominations in the Best Actress in a TV Soap category.

Netflix and kykNET win big

Netflix and kykNET led the pack with the most wins at the SAFTAs. Netflix walked away with 19 golden horns while kykNET bagged an impressive 15 wins.

Other big winners include Showmax and e.tv, which bagged 10 and eight wins, respectively. M-Net was a close contender with seven wins whereas Legacy shone in the Best Achievement in Art Direction: TV soap/telenovela category.

Cancelled telenovela The River received 11 nominations and scooped one along with other axed shows, Gomora and DiepCity where each scooped a single win.

Veteran actress, Sindi Dlathu dazzled the stage when she sang the theme song to The River:

Fans were impressed with Dlathu's performance, where others pointed out her facial expressions as well as those of her cast mates:

WinnieMphahlele said:

"It’s the face for me at the end!"

Kideo_Mah praised:

"My favorite actress. She has been very consistent for a very long time."

KalaharianSon responded:

"Wow! Top talent indeed."

m_nonie43917 commented:

"Love her. The Madlabantu look!"

