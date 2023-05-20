Zozibini Tunzi proved that she is the gift that keeps on giving when she took Miss Universe fashion to the next level

The former beauty queen took to Instagram day after day to show off each one of her spectacular looks at the event

The internet can't get enough of the South African starlet, and many people took to social media to tell her to shine bright

Zozibini Tunzi proved once again that she is the girl she thinks she is. This week, she treated the whole internet to a fashion show extravaganza on her Instagram page. She showed off each one of the looks she wore while hosting the Miss Universe Philippines coronation.

Zozibini Tunzi takes her outfits to the next level at Miss Universe Philippines. Image: @zozitunzi

Social media users were constantly craning their necks to see what new look Tunzi would debut next. She had to prove to everyone that she was God's favourite.

Zozibini Tunzi shows off incredible Miss Universe outfits

All of the garments the former Miss Universe wore were fit for a queen. She had obviously spent some time and energy trying to look her best.

She even collaborated with famous Filipino fashion designer Leo Almodal, as seen in a snapshot of their work together. The outfit gave her an otherworldly appearance.

Check out the gorgeous post here:

Netizens can't get enough of the stunning Zozibini Tunzi

Every day, the internet patiently awaited Tunzi's next offering. Many of her followers took to her Instagram page to express their admiration.

Briefly News compiled some of the best comments:

@lubabalo_ortman thought she killed it:

"You slayed Phana Nomzoz; your presenting skills are out of this world."

@sinazomaduna_ thought she represented South Africa:

"You are a goddess! A definition of South African beauty."

@missmosang made it clear that she was loved worldwide

"We Filipinos love you. You're always welcome here."

@joy_deep_1985 had nothing but praise:

"The moment you start speaking, it's game over. You are the best speaker, and I can listen to you speak forever. Love from India."

