Lynn Forbes has had the worst year any mother could have, and fans of the slain rapper AKA have worried about her

However, from her latest Instagram post, it is clear that Lynn has some strong women surrounding her

Mrs Forbes took to the social media platform to show her love for Nadia Nakai, whom she called a belssing

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Nadia Nakai and Lynn Forbes have been each other's rock during this year's rough patches. It came as no shock when Mama Forbes praised the rapper in a touching Instagram post.

Lynn Forbes shows love to Nadia Nakai in a tearful birthday post. Image:@nadianakai/@lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn shared her affection for the Bragga hitmaker through social media. You could almost feel the intensity of the woman's feelings via the screen.

Lynn Forbes calls Nadia Nakai a "beautiful human"

Lynn Forbes went through what no parent should have to go through. After AKA passed away, many were concerned for his mother's mental health.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fans were relieved to see how much Nadia Nakai stood by the rapper's mom.

Lynn writes in the post:

"Thank you for being you. You are a blessing and it is an honour to know you. Keep on shining your light into the world."

See the touching tribute here:

Mzansi can't get enough of Mama Forbes and Nadia Nakai

South Africa could not get enough of the two women supporting each other. Many people on the internet came forward to support the two lovely ladies.

Briefly News put together some touching posts:

@ayandariri loved it:

"So precious"

@palesatsolo1979 thought the relationship was beautiful:

"Ahhh @lynnforbesza You are so sweet and thoughtful. You are all lucky to have each other. Happy birthday to you, @nadianakai!"

@neoselloo was supportive:

"This is so healthy, I love it. The support she gets from Forbes is ugh."

@sammy5lauren was in tears:

"This is so sweet, man. I'm not crying; you're crying."

AKA's friend Don Design announces he's releasing new music soon, hints at Da Les feature

Slowly but surely, the slain rapper's friends and family are restarting their lives. Recently, Briefly News wrote an article about AKA's bestie, Don Design.

The music producer has announced that he will be releasing new music and has even teased a Da Les feature.

Mzansi is satisfied to see these well-deserving people move on from such a brutal tragedy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News