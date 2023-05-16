Nadia Nakai has found solace and support in Kiernan Forbes' blended family on Mother's Day

Heartwarming pictures show Nadia Nakai spending quality time with Kairo and Asante, Lynn Forbes as well as DJ Zinhle

Fans applauded the family's togetherness and maturity in maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their loved ones

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle spent Mother's Day with Lynn Forbes and the Forbes family. Images: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

On Mother's Day, South African rapper AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, joined Lynn Forbes and DJ Zinhle's blended family to celebrate the special occasion.

It was a significant day for Lynn Forbes, marking her first Mother's Day without her beloved firstborn, AKA, and it was also DJ Zinhle and their daughter Kairo's first Mother's Day without him.

Nadia Nakai joined Lynn Forbes and her family for Mother's Day

Seeking solace and unity, Nadia Nakai, Lynn Forbes, and DJ Zinhle spent quality time together, accompanied by DJ Zinhle's two children, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana. The group gathered at a candlelit dinner, where they shared heartfelt moments, supporting each other through their shared experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nadia Nakai, Lynn Forbes, and DJ Zinhle come together to celebrate Mother's Day

@ThiboTalk shared the screenshots of the family gathered, captioned:

Nadia Nakai spends Mother's Day with Kairo and Asante, Murdah Bongz, and Lynn Forbes. Nadia Nakai shared pictures of her evening spent with DJ Zinhle and her family. DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai seem to have a good relationship with each other and they are still continuing their relationship even after the death of AKA. Nadia Nakai was at DJ Zinhle’s house and she was seated at the dinner table playing with Kairo and Asante.

The heartwarming sight drew the attention of adoring fans who praised the family for their togetherness and love.

@Pretty__Geek said:

"Nadia probably finds that being around AKA’s family is like having a piece of AKA with her.. this is probably good for her healing journey. And Zinhle is a beautiful soul for this."

@JustOneRedRose said:

"Love it or hate it, celebrity influence can play an important role in society. Just by these pics alone, a lot of people will see how this is possible and they’ll also want to forge better relationships for the sake of their loved ones."

@MetallicM said:

"It's called maturity.,peace, love noBuntu somewhere in the mix. Abantu abayifuni into enhle."

@RolivhuwaMuhas1 tweeted

"Coloured families don't fake love they love deeply. If you haven't experienced it you'll keep dropping your jaws until kingdom comes."

@MaNkosi__ commented:

"Love is so free and yabona these ones are cracking the code.. this shows you lose absolutely nix loving."

Nadia Nakai and Londie London react to Faith Nketsi’s adorable Mother’s Day tribute to her mom

A previous story by Briefly News reported on Nadia and Londie London reacting to Faith Nketsi's Mother's Day tribute.

The reality television star posted pictures from a photo shoot with her lovely mother and daughter, Sky.

According to TimesLIVE, the Have Faith star shared adorable photos with her mother and daughter on her Instagram page. The lovely ladies looked beautiful in white polo necks and black head scarves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News