AKA's passing has left his loved ones and fans in mourning, with his daughter Kairo Forbes bearing the brunt of his untimely demise

AKA's last words to Kairo before leaving for Durban were recounted by Lynn Forbes in a podcast interview

Kairo's recent Instagram post with her father's posthumously-won Metro awards drew admiration from followers and fans

Lynn Forbes has revealed AKA's last words to his daughter, Kairo. Images: @akaworldwide, @kairo.forbes

The tragic passing of South African rapper AKA has left the music industry and his fans in mourning. However, it is his loved ones, particularly his daughter Kairo Forbes, who are bearing the brunt of his untimely demise.

The details of his final moments with Kairo have been revealed by her grandmother, Lynn Forbes, in a recent podcast interview with East Coast Radio's Carol Ofori.

AKA's last moments with his daughter Kairo Forbes

ZAlebs reports that Lynn recounted AKA's last words to his daughter before he left for Durban, telling her how much he loved her and that he would miss her while she was away. These poignant words would be the last Kairo would hear from her father before his death.

Kairo Forbes' Instagram post drew admiration and support

In a recent Insta post, Kairo shared a picture with her daddy's Metro awards which he won posthumously:

"Ⓜ️ Ⓜ️ Ⓜ️ Ⓜ️"

The post drew admiration from followers and fans, who went on to comment and comfort the grieving girl:

@buyi_usen said:

"Look at those as your last physical flowers from Daddy… and a reminder to keep winning no matter where you are in life.❤️"

@zenandemfenyana said:

"I’ll build you a masterpiece ❤️❤️❤️"

@kevin_escobar said:

"She doesn't deserve this pain "

@nandi_madida commented:

"MEGACY ❤️"

@mamdlulie commented:

"That’s your gift from your Dad in Heaven ❤️"

