It's no secret that AKA's family is going through the most this year, and his fans are doing their best to support them on social media

Recently, AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, shared text messages exchanged between her and her son 10 days before he died

The heartbreaking messages had some fans sending their love, while others tried to advise the mother on how to move on

Lynn Forbes, AKA's mother, wrote a heartbreaking post in which she shared the final WhatsApp exchanges with her son 10 days before he was brutally murdered. Overwhelmed by her feelings, Lynn said she misses her kid terribly.

Lynn and AKA's conversations show their tight relationship. Two months have passed since the rapper's death, and his mother is still understandably grieving.

Lynn Forbes tells AKA she is proud of him

In the heartfelt messages, Lynn tells her son how she is thrilled by the man and father he has become. What he's doing for his daughter, Kairo, is admirable in her eyes.

Even the caption brought tears to people's eyes. In it, Lynn writes:

"Today is really difficult. The hardest part is that you have gone forever quiet on my phone. I miss your texts and calls so much."

Mzansi commented that they could relate to how difficult it was to reflect on those messages.

See the post here:

South Africa feels heartbroken for AKA's Mom

In the comments, Mzansi showed an abundance of love. Supporters rallied around the sad mother.

Briefly News compiled some of the best comments:

@sosha_hd urged her to think of the good times:

"I'm just glad that the King made his family proud before he left. For some strange reason, I still can't believe Mega is gone. This one will take a long time to sink in. He was the best at what he did."

@shyleenfanyana was clearly a fan:

"I miss you, AKA my favorite."

@_ketu_l told her to remember what AKA wanted:

"It shall be well, dearest mom. Kiernan wants you to be happy. "

Aka: Fans reminisce about the late rapper's interaction with Taraji P Henson

It seems many people are remembering, AKA this week. Briefly News reported that his fans reminisced about the rapper's interaction with Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.

Fans expressed nostalgia and fondness for the moment shared between AKA and Henson. Some even claimed they had been there personally.

Twitter users have commemorated AKA's contributions to the music industry and shared their sadness at the loss.

