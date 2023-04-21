Fans continue to reminiscing about their favorite moments with AKA, including his interaction with Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard

The tweet gained significant attention, with fans expressing nostalgia and fondness for the moment shared between AKA and Henson

Fans on Twitter are remembering AKA's impact on the music industry, expressing their grief over his passing

Fans reminisce about Mega.

The late Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, left an indelible mark on the music industry, with his unique style and contributions to African hip-hop.

Following his untimely death on February 10, 2023, fans have been reminiscing about their favorite moments with the rapper, including a memorable tweet shared by @KhumaloDanica.

The tweet featured a caption that read:

"When my queen Taraji.P.Henson said AKA was cute and she dragged her chair to him so she can be near him and Terrence Howard dragged her little a$$ back to him ."

The tweet gained significant attention, with fans expressing nostalgia and fondness for the moment shared between AKA and Henson.

@nkabanhle05 wrote:

"Yho man, ay ibuhlungu lento ka Aka "

@siboneloaubrey commented:

"AKA was a real celebrity"

@Briezy_m tweeted:

"Ay man RIP to Mega #JusticeForAKA"

@I_akhuruhwirry said:

"I remember. I can watch this again "

@Jaguar248 said:

"I was there, i was so happy to see all 3"

@AntijdoteZAR reacted:

"Yhoo "him" is working overtime"

@MamaKGOTLI said:

"I remember the video"

@Jjuxtaposed1 commented:

"Just watched it... lol. It was funny"

