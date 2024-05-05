The police have rearrested murder-accused security guard Nqubeko Bright Mchunu after evading capture for over a year

Mchunu was wanted for failing to appear in court in 2023 to face murder charges related to the killing of municipal employee Tshepo Maseko during a strike

Mchunu was arrested in Zondi, Soweto, after missing a court appearance in March 2023 while he was out on bail

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. Beginning her 13-year-long career at eNCA, she honed her reporting skills and coverage of crime and court cases, which she further developed at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email: trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

A man accused of murder and who has been on the run for over a year has been captured. Images: @SAPS

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a murder suspect who has been on the run for more than a year in Zondi, Soweto.

Murder suspect arrested

Nqubeko Bright Mchunu missed his court hearing in March 2023, where he was accused of murdering a municipal employee. He was out on bail at the time.

It's alleged that he shot Tshepo Maseko, a local municipality worker, during a strike in Middelburg.

According to the Sowetan, the strike came after the dismissal of 16 employees who had allegedly raised concerns over the appointment of 30 bodyguards by acting municipal manager Thokozile Nkosi in April, costing about R3 million.

Mzansi applaud cops

Netizens praised the police for finally finding the man who had avoided arrest. Some were interested in how he managed to be on the run for so long.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Stanley Stanig commented:

"Attorneys who care less about human life are on the way to meet him so they can defend him besides being on the run."

@Simo KaSehlula Chiya said:

"All in order."

@Vuyokazi Vinny Sompali shared:

"He must rot in jail."

@SAmuelshe said:

"Well done to the cops for catching this guy."

@Trient commented:

"How are people on the run for so long? Are they not scared."

@Jakelot shared:

"This must have been a mistake; innocent until proven guilty."

Accused’s immigration status under the spotlight

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a suspect in the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs has been reportedly living in South Africa with an expired permit.

This was revealed in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, where the six men linked to Fleur's murder were applying for bail.

According to information obtained by the court, Fernando Siva’s temporary permit expired in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News