A suspect in the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs is reportedly living in South Africa with an expired permit

This was revealed in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, where the six men linked to Fleur's murder were applying for bail

According to information obtained by the court, Fernando Siva’s temporary permit expired in 2020

One of the accused in the Luke Fleurs' murder, Fernando Siva, was found to be in the country on an expired permit. Images: Stock Image/Getty Images and Instagram/lukefleurs25

Accused number two in the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs is living in the country illegally.

This was revealed during the bail hearing of the six men linked to the killing of the football player.

The Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court confirmed, as seen in the clip shared on Newsroom Africa’s X profile that Fernando Siva’s temporary permit expired in 2020. According to SABC News, the 24-year-old was gunned down, and his car was stolen in Roodepoort in April 2024.

Siva, 25; Ndumiso Moswane, 26; Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21; Franky Xaba, 25; Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, face charges of murder, aggravated robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Netizens turn their focus to illegal migrants

The revelation sparked a debate on how the government and South Africans viewed migrants living in the country.

@AkanimiltonM said:

“No illegal immigrants in Africa they say ”

@UnathiAfrika pointed out:

“Even the big news channels now use Afrophobia to drive engagement. Watch all focus being on this one specific Mozambican (presumably) and not on the 5 South Africans: Ndumiso Mswane, Nlhakanipho Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu.”

@thabo_magaiva32 advised:

“His family must sue the state. This person wasn't supposed to be in the country in the first place”

@MgmCommunity

“The state must take full responsibility for not apprehending illegal immigrants. The blood of our brothers and sisters will one day be too much to bear.”

@MissZanZan

“I'm sure he will be given bail & disappear into thin air”

Tributes pour in for the Luke Fleurs

Briefly News reported that fans of Luke Fleurs took to social media after the defender was shot on 2 April 2024.

The 24-year-old joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2023 after playing for SuperSport United and Ubuntu Cape Town before he passed away.

Fleurs had yet to debut for Kaizer Chiefs; however, the defender still garnered the respect of many fans, including Bafana legend Lucas Radebe and comedian Dillon Oliphant.

