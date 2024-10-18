Slain Sharpeville Tuckshop Owners Demand Answers, Netizens Heartbroken
- The death of Patrick Mokhema, who was allegedly killed by foreign nationals in Sharpeville, sparked fury and heartache
- Mokheme, who operated a tuck shop, was shot and killed, and his death resulted in residents looting foreign-owned spaza shops
- His family members were left with wounds in their hearts as they search for answers for his death
SHARPEVILLE, EMFULENI — Slain Sharpeville tuck-shop owner Patrick Mokheme's family demands that his killer be found and must experience the long arm of justice.
Dead tuck-shop owner's family speaks
SABC News reported that Mokheme lost his life after he was shot, allegedly by foreign nationals, in Sharpeville on 16 October. His death angered community members, who went on a rampage and looted spaza shops in the township.
His sister, Tebello, told SABC News that he was a peaceful family member who wanted to see black people in his community and the township economy growing. He said the South African Police Service has still kept her in the dark about the case's investigation.
"The last time we saw police presence was in the evening of his passing as his body was being collected. But so far, no phone calls, no visits, so we don't know where the police are with regards to the investigations," she said.
South Africans demand action
Netizens on Facebook were livid and called for action.
Smart Moyo Tumbare said:
"If they know the people who did it, arrest them and ask them why they did it. Punish them according to the law of the country."
Ethan Swithan Kalimba said:
"Crime is crime. It doesn't matter who did it. Those responsible must face the music."
Shaun Pauls asked:
"Was it not robbery that went wrong?"
Datboy Smart said:
"The country is under attack."
Ipeleng Nchoe said:
"Lawless country."
Residents loot shops after child's death
