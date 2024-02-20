Two siblings from the Western Cape were arrested after allegedly killing a taxi driver brutally

The boys, one of them a student at the University of the Western Cape, allegedly stabbed the e-hailing driver after attempting a robbery

South Africans called for the arm of justice to swoop down on them for taking the life of a man who had a family

A University of the Western Cape student and his brother have been arrested for killing an e-hail driver viciously. The driver was allegedly stabbed to death, and his body was dumped in Bellville.

Cape Town brothers kill e-hailing driver

According to Daily Voice, the two brothers allegedly killed the driver after robbing him. The incident happened last week on 9 February when Abdirashid Haji Mohammed was e-hailed by one of the suspects. Once inside, they allegedly tried to rob him. They stabbed him eight times, and when he lost control of the car, which hit the curb, they dumped his body outside and drove away.

The South African Police stopped them when they saw the car was bloody. The two appeared in court on 12 February, and their case was remanded. Community members protested outside the Belville Magistrate Court, where they appeared for their crime.

Netizens horrified by the crime

South Africans on Facebook were traumatised by the way the driver was stabbed to death.

Sharon Boesak said:

“I blame the devil. He is out to destroy our youth, but people don’t want to see it. They would rather take the easy way out and blame and judge.”

Danny Danny was shocked.

“Sick, sick, sick. Who are these people’s families? Don't tell us this is their first crime,”

David Wepener added:

“Both have to be put in the slammer."

Theresa Jane Neethling Riddles remarked:

“Oh, my gosh, he is on campus with other youth. Makes a person wonder how safe our kids are on varsity.”

Faizel Tape observed:

“Drivers are not safe at all. They try to provide for their families.”

Donovan Magerman added:

“Let them rot in jail.”

Lorenzo La Kay was stunned.

“My word. A UWC student. How do you throw your life away like that?”

Dinah Massena commented:

“These guys are murderous.”

