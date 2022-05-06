A hitchhiker shot and killed two men who allegedly tried to rob him after offering him a lift in Nelspruit

While in the car, the men allegedly went off-route and attempted to rob the hitchhiker at knifepoint before he shot them

Police investigation have revealed that the car he men used may be linked to other armed robbery cases in the area

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MPUMALANGA - Two suspected robbers were shot and killed while attempting to rob a hitchhiker in Nelspruit on Thursday 5 May. The robbers were in a silver VW Polo and offered the man a lift to the Nelspruit CBD but allegedly went off-route and attempted to rob the man at knifepoint.

The man pulled out his firearm and shot both men, one died while in the car and the other while he was being driven to a hospital.

A hitchhiker fatally shot two men who offered him a lift and allegedly attempted to rob him. Image: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to a statement issued by Mpumalanga SAPS Spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, a case of robbery with a weapon was opened with two inquest dockets are being investigated.

“The firearm used has since been confiscated as well as the knife and the vehicle. The items will form part of the investigation,” said Col Mdhluli.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Investigation revealed that the car may be linked to other armed robbery cases in the area. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urges residents to avoid hitchhiking.

Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Vusi Shongwe told News24 there are many cases of people being robbed, sexually abused, drugged, or killed while hitchhiking. He added that hitchhiking is dangerous for motorists and hitchhikers.

Social media praises the hitchhiker

South Africans have lauded the hitchhiker as a hero and even suggested he should train the police:

@BroMoGGG commented:

“It's his version vs dead people. Who are they supposed to question if there were only three people involved? If he has serious injuries to his body and if he did not run, then his chances are very good of the case being concluded as personal protection or self-defence.”

@QuteBhele wrote:

“It serves them well and is a perfect lesson learnt (even beyond the grave).”

@RooikopR said:

"That's an uno reverse card if I've ever seen one."

@e_kwand added:

“How do we vote for this hitchhiker to be our minister of police?”

@Vhadau02 said:

"Give him a tender to train your police officers."

@Wikkedd posted:

"Give that man a Bells."

4 alleged armed robbers killed in heavy gunfight with police after high speed chase in Chatsworth: "great job"

In a similar incident, Briefly News reported a high-speed car chase ended with police killing four alleged armed robbery suspects on the Higginson Highway over the N2 Bridge in Durban following a massive shootout on Wednesday.

KZN provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a group comprising six men had been spotted lingering in the Morningside area by an alert private security company.

The men then drove off in a white Mercedes-Benz, giving rise to suspicions from the police, who after they were alerted, went after the group, TimesLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News