Police took down a group of robbers during a high-speed chase and subsequent gun battle in Durban

The group was seen acting suspiciously and, when confronted, retaliated by firing at the officers

Of the six suspects, four were killed, one was arrested, and one more managed to flee from the scene

DUBAN - A high-speed car chase culminated in police killing four alleged armed robbery suspects on the Higginson Highway over the N2 Bridge in Durban following a massive shootout on Wednesday.

KZN provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a group comprising six men had been spotted lingering in the Morningside area by an alert private security company.

The men then drove off in a white Mercedes-Benz, giving rise to suspicions from the police, who after they were alerted, went after the group, TimesLIVE reported.

"A chase followed towards the N2 southbound towards the Higginson Highway. K9 unit officers, air wing and other role players joined the chase. The suspects subsequently crashed into a truck on the Higginson, where a shootout ensued.

"Four suspects suffered fatal gunshots wounds, and a fifth member of the group was taken to hospital under police guard, as the alleged robbers and the police exchanged heavy gunfire," noted Gwala.

Initial investigations showed the suspects' vehicle had been hijacked in Pinetown some months ago and used in a spate of robberies in Durban and Richards Bay. Gwala said police recovered signal jammers inside the hijacked vehicle used by the suspects, News24 reported.

"One suspect, for whom police have launched a manhunt, fled the scene. Chatsworth police opened a docket for attempted murder and possession of a stolen vehicle, among others, while the arrested suspect is expected to appear in court soon."

Locals egg police efforts on

On social media, keen observers praised the efforts on the part of the police as the fight against the rampant crime in Mzansi continues. Briefly News takes a look at a few reactions to the development below.

@Khonzeka Tyindyi wrote:

"Minus four criminals. Now that’s what we call a great job from private security and the police."

@Musa Khumalo said:

"Those 1 million Covid-19 graves should be reserved for criminals. They need them more than we do."

@Ndumiso Ntshangase added:

"Great job. I was once hijacked at gunpoint in Smith Street by such bandits."

2 Robbers killed as armed gang attacks cash van in Delmas

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that the spate of cash-in-transit heists in the country has shown no signs of letting up after yet another gang attacked a van during a failed attempt in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

According to a TimesLIVE report, the incident happened on the R42 and resulted in police killing two robbers and arresting two others after an exchange of gunfire. Officers were alerted to the unfolding incident and arrived at the scene as the suspects tried to overpower the two guards manning the cash van.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said several members of the group escaped. The suspects in custody had tried to flee after hijacking a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi close to the scene, only to be apprehended a short while later.

