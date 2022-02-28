Another group of robbers attempted to overpower a cash-in-transit vehicle manned by two guards in Mpumalanga

Police responded to the scene quickly and engaged the suspects in a gun battle, killing two and leading to two arrests

At the scene, police confiscated two cars and recovered several items, including jamming devices and police hand radios

DELMAS - The spate of cash-in-transit heists in the country has shown no signs of letting up after yet another gang attacked a van during a failed attempt in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

According to a TimesLIVE report, the incident happened on the R42 and resulted in police killing two robbers and arresting two others after an exchange of gunfire. Officers were alerted to the unfolding incident and arrived at the scene as the suspects tried to overpower the two guards manning the cash van.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said several members of the group escaped. The suspects in custody had tried to flee after hijacking a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi close to the scene, only to be apprehended a short while later.

"The officers and suspects exchanged gunshots. Of the alleged robbers, two were killed and another two arrested when they were chased down after hijacking a Quantum amid their attempts to flee the scene. Several others escaped," said Mohlala.

"Officers retrieved and booked several items into evidence. Among them were hand radios belonging to the police, jamming devices and a rifle with magazines," added Mohlala.

Luxury vehicles believed to have been used in the attempted robbery, including a Porsche Cayenne and a BMW SUV, were impounded. The detained suspects will appear in the Delmas Magistrate's Court in due course. They face several charges, including armed robbery.

Mzansi full of praise for brave cops

Online, locals expressed satisfaction with the police's response to the incident, while others were less receptive. Briefly News takes a look at some of the comments below.

@Oscar Emboaba Guzu wrote:

"Cash-in-transit is losing the series by 3 games to nil they're being butchered."

@Nkosenhle Zwelinzima INjulabuchopho YakoMnguni said:

"South Africa is doing well, we are not scared of Putin anymore."

@Senzo Inno Mgoduka added:

"Ziyakhala ke manje straight. Big ups to the cops and response team."

@Meisie Yolie Sthole mentioned:

"Well done, cops. We are so gatvol of thieves."

