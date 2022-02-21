An attempted cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg led to a heavy gun battle between the police and a large gang

Eight suspects were reported fatally shot while at least eight others were arrested in the aftermath of the incident

Attempts by Briefly News to confirm the reports had not been successful at the time of publishing this story

JOHANNESBURG - Several members of a cash-in-transit (CIT) gang were reportedly killed in a shootout with the police during a brazen heist attempt in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg, on Monday.

According to SABC News, details of the incident were sketchy at the time of reporting, although police confirmed that several suspects had been arrested.

A video captured by witnesses is making the rounds on social media and shows dramatic scenes unfolding along a section of the suburb. The incident reportedly happened in Hekla Road, according to information shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

Disclaimer: This video contains heavy gunfire. Viewers' discretion is advised.

In portions of the material yet to be verified, the armed assailants and police square off in a heavy exchange of gunfire. In a further update using his verified Twitter account, Abramjee indicated that eight suspects were shot dead and eight arrested.

"Some of the gang members are from Zimbabwe, KZN and one from Botswana. Seven AK's seized. Also, five hijacked/stolen vehicles confiscated (sic)," Abramjee wrote.

Attempts by Briefly News to confirm the reports had not been successful at the time of publishing this story. Meanwhile, Alberton police launched a manhunt for a group of men who allegedly shot and killed an innocent bystander during a CIT robbery in Eden Park on Sunday.

News24 reported that armed men accosted cash guards before unleashing a torrent of gunfire on the cash van. Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said paramedics certified the victim dead at the scene.

South Africans reacted with shock to the incident on social media. Some locals said they hoped it would serve as a detterent for other criminals, while others commended the police for doing a sterling job.

@Thebe Mmekwane wrote:

"Let's hope this will send a strong message to the criminals that they have no place in society. And to the police that fire must be fought with fire. They deserve medals for smoking off those criminals."

@Patrick Mashaba said:

"Job well done by the police and other security companies. Criminals mustn't be over the citizens of our country. We want a crime-free society where we can live in peace."

@Lawrance Tlhowe added:

"Rosettenvile is a foreigner territory like Sunnyside, they control and rule that area you will even feel like you are not supposed to be there as if it's not your own country. It is not surprising that we don't have the intelligence that can infiltrate that cell of criminals after all the head of SSA has lied to the country throughout his career until retirement and in the process destroyed our intelligence capability."

