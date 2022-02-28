A truck collided head-on with a minibus taxi containing 22 passengers in the North West, which killed 19 people

Of the 19 deceased, 17 were family members who had attended a wedding anniversary celebration

The truck driver survived the accident but is being investigated in a culpable homicide case following the head-on collision

BLOEMHOF - On Saturday night (26 February), a minibus taxi and a truck had a head-on collision between Schweizer Reneke and Bloemhof in the North West, which had fatal consequences.

The minibus taxi contained 22 passengers, 19 of whom died in the accident. This includes the driver and two of his friends. 17 of those who died were family members travelling from a wedding anniversary party.

Three people who were in the minibus taxi sustained serious injuries and are being treated in a local hospital. However, the driver of the truck survived the ordeal, News24 reports.

The police's response to the head-on collision

According to SABC News, Sello Lehari, the MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, has conveyed his condolences to the victims' families.

"It is in our hands to save each other's lives. We can only do this if we practice responsible driving and are cautious on the road," Lehari said.

Captain Sam Tselanyane, a South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, said that a culpable homicide case had been opened. Tselanyane added that SAPS officers are scouring the scene, and more information will be made public after their investigation is complete.

South Africans react to North West accident

@denverjordaan said:

"So sad, may they all R.I.P."

@louisjdup asked:

"What's the minister doing about the taxi drivers killing a nation one by one day by day?"

@ramalokot shared:

"Our people don't learn because you can't travel in 1 car as siblings for this reason alone."

@Sibuzakes said:

"Heartfelt condolences that’s so shattering very devastating."

@angel1lilly shared:

"Strength, love and light to the remaining family that have to deal with this. South Africa and its incompetent government continue to kill people daily. Profit over lives, no humanity left in any politician."

