A video of a man attempting to drive his car in an intoxicated state has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter and shows the disorderly man getting behind the wheel and crashing the car with a full load of passengers

The post is alarming Mzansi online users who are trying to make sense of the unnecessary and dangerous incident

Alcohol causes very obvious alterations in behaviour and affects almost all the physical skills we need for safe driving. It is no wonder why a drunk driver left online users stunned after aggressively getting behind the wheel and crashing his car with a full load of passengers.

A concerning video of an intoxicated man getting behind the wheel was shared online.

Source: Twitter

Drinking impairs the ability to drive and increases the risk of causing an accident. In the clip, the driver’s friends can be seen and heard in hysterics as they try to warn him that he is in no state to drive. The man in turn refuses to listen and starts the car.

The vehicle is seen driving off before crashing into a wall. Screaming and shouting can be heard in the video as the passengers get out and the cameraman reprimands the intoxicated man. The driver gets back in the car and attempts to start the car again before the video ends.

The video was shared by South African anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter and had 28.7k views at the time of publication.

Saffas responded to the bizarre incident

@SAMiR_5777 reacted:

“Why didn't the community members do their due diligence? Community participation could've prevented this fool from damaging innocent people's property.”

@misspearlisto wrote:

“Even after crashing, he is still making a plan of crashing more.”

@JonathanViceroy commented:

“Another window going to be covered by plaastik.”

@Aubreychiibi replied:

“Why are they so afraid of him? Someone should’ve taken the keys.”

