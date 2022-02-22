Photos of a brand new Volkswagen Polo hanging over the steep bank of a parking lot were shared on social media recently

According to the South Africa Daily page on Facebook, the vehicle was crashed by a female driver just after collecting it from the dealership

Online users took to the comments section to speculate how the concerning accident may have occurred

Saffas were left astonished and confused after learning about a woman who crashed her brand new car minutes after collecting it from the dealership.

A female driver crashed her new VW Polo shortly after collecting it from the dealership. Image: South Africa Daily / Facebook

Photos of the incident were shared by the South Africa Daily page on Facebook along with photos of the damaged white Volkswagen Polo hanging over the steep bank of a parking lot. Judging by the images, it appears the female driver drove into the fence which secured the parking bay.

“She was driving out of the dealership, having taken delivery of her brand new car. Long story short, an idea occurred to take a shortcut,” the post reads.

While the freak accident leaves many unanswered questions, one can only imagine what the woman must be going through. A day meant to be filled with excitement and congratulations took a quick and costly turn that no one could have anticipated.

Saffas took to the comments section to share their views on the post:

Moss Ntshegang commented:

“The insurance will cover the damages.”

Jacques Albeldas wrote:

“Definitely defective car. Besides the fence is useless and there should be a concrete block considering the drop. She has a case for a new car. Hopefully from a dealer on level grounds. Make sure she knows where is the brake paddle. Yes, not on the far right.”

Eliane Pinheiro replied:

"Now that's something you don't see everyday."

Bulelani Dlamini said:

“The legacy of polo drivers thrive yet again.”

Kenneth William Vincent asked:

“Did she get her license in a lucky packet or pay someone at the traffic dept. for it?”

