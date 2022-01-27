A car accident that nearly claimed the life of the person he loves has seen one man turning to social media for comfort

@GabulaMwell_PE posted images of the accident scene in which the car they were travelling in sustained extensive damage

Mzansi's social networking community was its usual disruptive self as many took shots at the car and questioned whether the pair could drive

A man who, along with his wife, recently survived a car accident is mulling over the unpleasant situation they endured.

The Twitter user, @GabulaMwell_PE, posted several pictures that show the wreckage of their car, having crashed over an embankment along the coastal belt of the KouKamma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

A man and his wife are happy to have survived an accident.

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"I almost lost my wife."

The images show the extent of the damage, with the car's windscreen on the front passenger's side visibly smashed in. There was also serious damage to the front bumper and headlights.

Emergency responders comprising paramedics and the local police attended the scene of the crash. The post attracted 4 000 likes and more than 300 comments as netizens reacted to the traumatising event.

Some locals expressed shock while others took shots at the couple over the car they were driving. Others even called the man and his wife out for having "poor driving skills" considering the position of the driver's seat.

Netizens thrown into a frenzy

Briefly News went into the comments section to bring readers all the interesting reactions below.

@Nyawuza56521298 wrote:

"Next time, buy her a real car, these toy cars are not safe for the roads, tyres are thin, the suspension is unreliable, breaking technology is poor. Surely, anyone can cause an accident driving these small coffins."

@Chynaman140 said:

"His wife is probably short, look how close the seat is towards the steering. It's gonna be difficult for her to drive a big car. But still, any car can cause an accident."

@dyanieric added:

"Askies mntax. Uzolulama usisi, God be with her and the family! But la seat marn bhuti, my wife always gets so mad when I ask her why she sits on the dashboard when driving."

