The mood online recently took a heavy dip after a local user shared images of his little brother and a wrecked taxi at an accident scene

@Makonco_M notified his followers on the social networking app that his young sibling lost his life in the horrific crash

Unsurprisingly, netizens gathered around the heartwrenching post en masse to share messages of condolences over the sad loss

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A heavy sombreness washed over "the streets" as dejected users mulled over the death of a young learner killed in a horrific taxi crash on Monday.

It comes after a Twitter user, @Makonco_M, took to the social networking and microblogging platform to share images of the 15-year-old boy and the heartwrenching accident scene where he had his final moments.

A local lad is devastated over the loss of his little brother in a horrific taxi crash. Image: @Makonco_M

Source: Twitter

"17th January 2022. It's hard to say rest in peace to a 15-year-old. I know you fought and fought, bafo, but at least you should've told me that this fight is way too much for you. Rest, mntakaMama," read the sad caption accompanied by several loudly crying and pleading face emojis.

The images show the teenager dressed in school uniform with a schoolbag on his back and holding his cellphone while posing for pictures, presumably in recent days as schools across the country commenced the new academic year.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In another image, a mangled Toyota Quantum minibus taxi is loaded onto a flatbed truck following the horrific accident that claimed the young man's life. At the time of publication of this story, Briefly News could not verify the circumstances surrounding the accident, where it occurred or how many people died as a result.

Naturally, the tweet attracted sorrowful responses from far and wide as locals lamented the harsh realities on South African roads, more so unroadworthy taxis that litter it. The post garnered 8 500 likes, 1 000 retweets and 1 000 comments.

Saffas lament learner's death

Below, Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions.

@Gerry55998474 wrote:

"I think they need to technically make the taxis have a maximum speed of 120 km. Our people are dying like flies. This must be done as a matter of urgency otherwise we are finished."

@HendriccahM said:

"I'm really sorry for your loss, may the Man above give you strength, comfort and courage in this difficult time."

@MaLindy_Khumalo added:

"Imagine losing a little brother, one who wasn't sick at that. May the little one's soul rest eternally and may you find peace, you and your family. My deepest condolences, bro."

Source: Briefly News