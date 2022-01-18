The social media streets are sodden with talk of a local temptress' transformed look after a hard week as a farmworker

Heading online, @Bestmvle_Sjava, shared pictures depicting her weekday look that morphs completely come the weekend

Saffas expressed varying views, with some lambasting the supposed alcohol consumption tip that accompanies her weekends

A local lass has tongues wagging about her looks after an unbelievable two picture collage of her made it onto the chirpy streets of social media.

The tweep, @Bestmvle_Sjava, and her mesmerising transformation have been a hot topic long into the night, having shared the images just hours before.

A local lass transforms from a farm girl into a stunning temptress on weekends. Image: @Bestmvle_Sjava

"During the Week vs Weekend," the saucy caption read.

In one picture, the young woman looks dishevelled in mucky tights on what appears to be a tomato farm. She is seen balancing a crate full of the edible berries on her head as she poses for a picture.

In the second image, she appears to be sitting at a table stocked with alcoholic beverages at a nightclub, clearly bent on painting the town red on a night out. The two looks are justifiably polarising, giving rise to unique suspicions about why she chose her seemingly labour-intensive hustle.

Social media users made it a point to serve up a colourful array of reactions to the post, which saw the tweet attract 12 000 likes. Just as impressively, it was retweeted almost 1 000 times while a shade over 200 comments lit up her mentions at the time of publication.

Saffas lash out at alcohol trip

Briefly News went down the strip to bring readers all the incredible reactions to the post.

@KelzCoWork wrote:

"Kante why [do] we work tough and spend all our money on alcohol and partying."

@Thapelo44237895 said:

"So u proud to waste your hard work on alcohol, how ironic."

@MissNdou1 added:

"During the week you are farm Julie mara weekend! Kardashian vibes!"

