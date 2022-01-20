A man recently did the unthinkable when he used a general knowledge quiz game to pop the question to his girlfriend

The incredible moment captured on video was shared online by a Twitter user, @ProfessorRugby, and has since spread like wildfire

Love-inspired netizens flooded the comments with a colourful stream of reactions, with many inspired by the sheer originality

For some, creativity runs deep in the serious game of love, ensuring the next outlandish or epic marriage proposal to break the internet is always just around the corner.

This was precisely the case in recent times, courtesy of a US couple, who, after a quiz game in which the suitor posed questions to his girlfriend – with each subsequent correct answer popping "the question" when put together – captured the hearts and minds of social media users far and wide.

Another epic marriage proposal has broken the internet. Image: @asiel_asiels

Source: Twitter

In a video shared by @ProfessorRugby and circulated widely on Twitter, the loved-up pair, in the presence of people gathered in the home, play a fun and engaging general knowledge game before the man about his business goes down on bended knee.

He picks up the cards that had been dropped on the carpet after each corresponding answer to the quiz questions he'd asked were called correctly and reveals the words "will you marry me?", much to the stunned amazement of his girlfriend, who shakes uncontrollably as she seemingly tries to make sense of the situation.

The caption read:

"One of the best marriage proposals I've seen."

Naturally, the viral clip attracted a flood of reactions from netizens, who revelled in the scenes and applauded the creativity that went into the unique proposal. The 91-second clip garnered 181 000 views, 14 500 likes, 4 500 retweets and more than 200 comments.

Locals in their feels

Briefly News trotted to the comments strip to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the post.

@MengO00499589 wrote:

"This doesn't work if u are black South African. Uncles have long gone to her home, membesos have been done. But it don't mean we can't be romantic and creative about it."

@Sir_P3RCY said:

"First of all, I’m Zulu, ibutho… and you just made me cry with this video."

@Inenekazi1 added:

"Why did I get butterflies but in my chest like he's proposing to me?"

Man pulls show stopper as he proposes

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that social media user @kulanicool took to Twitter to share a video of the sweetest and probably most original proposal that Mzansi has seen in a while.

A young man proposed to his girlfriend at the police station and Saffas could not stop talking about it. The caption read:

"Proposal at a police station, congratulations to lovebirds."

The video shows two women standing at the entrance of the police station. Shortly afterwards, an officer leads a man, holding flowers, into the room. The man presents the flowers to the woman and she gladly accepts them.

The man proceeded to go down on one knee and proposed to the lady, who could not hold back her tears, much to the delight of the surrounding crowd.

Source: Briefly News