The Springboks open their season against the Barbarians with uncertainty around the availability of key players such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Kwagga Smith

Rassie Erasmus has downplayed fears over the squad situation, insisting the overall depth remains strong despite several absentees, including RG Snyman.

Attention is already shifting toward managing return timelines for several stars as the team prepares for a demanding international schedule

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The Springboks are preparing for their first match of the season against the Barbarians this Saturday, 20 June 2026, in what will serve as a warm-up for the international campaign that begins in earnest in July with home Tests against England, Wales and Scotland.

Reports of a significant injury list within the squad had raised concern among fans, with players such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman all nursing injuries.

However, speaking from the team’s training camp in Johannesburg, head coach Rassie Erasmus moved to calm concerns, dismissing suggestions of a crisis and insisting the squad is in a strong position.

Rassie Erasmus gives a fresh injury update

He stated that only two players are expected to be ruled out for the season, reiterating that the Springboks “are not in trouble” and that the coaching staff is instead managing selection depth and player workload across a large squad.

“RG Snyman and Kwagga Smith are the only long-term injured players who will be back next year. Sebastian de Klerk is another, but he was never a regular in the 23; he has actually never played a match,” Erasmus said.

Erasmus pushed back on concerns surrounding the injury list, stressing that only a small number of players would regularly feature in a matchday 23. He explained that many of the unavailable players are younger squad members still developing and not yet central to selection plans.

Return timelines for key Springboks players

He added that the broader squad provides sufficient depth for rotation and competition, describing the situation as a selection challenge rather than a setback.

Erasmus said several players who might have been considered for squad depth are currently unavailable through long-term injuries, including young prop Kai Pratt and hooker Marnus van der Merwe. He added that experienced front-rowers Frans Malherbe and Trevor Nyakane have also not yet returned to full fitness, though there is still hope they could feature later.

He noted that Deon Fourie is also sidelined, but suggested he would not typically have been a regular starter and would mainly have been used for rotation or emergency cover. Erasmus further confirmed that Kwagga Smith and Jean-Luc du Preez are both out until next year, while Juarno Augustus is still not ready for selection.

Erasmus added that Ruan Venter was also among those targeted for involvement this season but is now out long-term. He confirmed that Morne van den Berg is expected to return to availability soon. He further noted that Jordan Hendrikse and Jaden Hendrikse remain sidelined for an extended period, though both are expected to return to contention later in the year.

On a positive note, he said Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ethan Hooker are on track to return in time for the build-up to the New Zealand Tests, while Henco van Wyk and Bronson Mills are also progressing, albeit closer to that All Blacks window.

He added that Grant Williams is available for selection, while some senior players, including Damian de Allende and Damian Willemse, may be rested after heavy workloads as final decisions are still being made. He also confirmed that Eben Etzebeth should be fit for the England Test.

“Cobus Reinach can be ready for England, but it will be a push, and we would rather be careful,” Erasmus said.

“We desperately want to beat England, but it would be foolish to rush things. He will probably only join the squad after the upcoming series. Malcolm Marx is fine.”

Springboks hit the gym ahead of Barbarians clash

Briefly News previously reported that fresh footage has been released from one of the Springboks' training sessions, showing the stars hard at work in the gym as they prepare for the upcoming encounter.

Fans reacted differently after seeing the size of the Springboks in the gym.

Source: Briefly News