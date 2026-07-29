A clinical nurse working at a rural clinic in Mpumalanga shared her detailed payslip on Instagram, showing what specialised qualifications earn in the public sector

The nurse holds four qualifications, including two postgraduate diplomas, and receives allowances for rural service, shift work and housing on top of her basic salary

South Africans were divided over whether her take-home pay reflects the weight of the job she does every day

A look into a nurse's payslip shows how diplomas in primary healthcare and HIV management boost monthly earnings. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

A clinical nurse based at a rural clinic in Mpumalanga has sparked a heated debate online after a salary reviewer broke down her monthly payslip on Instagram on 28 July 2026.

The breakdown, shared by Instagram user @liferesetwithboni, revealed the earnings of a nurse with an impressive stack of qualifications: a BA in Health Sciences and Social Services, a Diploma in General Nursing, a Postgraduate Diploma in Primary Health Care Nursing and a Postgraduate Diploma in HIV Management.

What the nurse actually takes home

Her basic salary sits at R41 285.25 per month. On top of that, she receives allowances for working in a rural area, doing shift work, and for housing, which push her gross earnings to R47 982. After tax deductions of R10 847 and other standard fees, her net take-home pay comes to R32 933.

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Watch the full payslip breakdown on the Instagram reel below:

SA divided over the salary figure

For many viewers, that final figure was the sticking point. Four qualifications, rural postings, night shifts, and the daily emotional weight of frontline healthcare, all for just over R32 000 in hand each month.

User @odirile_modise said:

"R32k for so many qualifications? Aowa guys."

User @nqobilelato added:

"This is the monthly salary of a nurse who specialised? And has other qualifications? Awoa 😭🚫."

User @donovan22b agreed:

"That's way too low for all that effort, trauma and stress."

Not everyone felt the same way, though.

User @hilda.700727 pointed out:

"There are different ranks in nursing. They don't all earn the same salary."

User @niekerkionavan offered a different perspective:

"That's definitely government; private nurses get paid much less!"

User @m_n_xil kept it light:

"No wonder they can afford these Quantum 😂."

3 Briefly News articles about salaries

A South African woman with an MBA and 15 years of professional experience left social media users stunned after revealing her monthly salary online of R10,779.75.

A local woman shared that out of the R65K gross salary, she was left with R7K every month, which made her decision to leave the company easy.

A 33-year-old father of three had social media users abuzz after flexing his R100K total income, joining a viral TikTok salary trend where locals flex their earnings.

Source: Briefly News