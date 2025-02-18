A hardworking father of three proudly showed off his high monthly income by joining a viral online trend

The man, who runs a property rental business, was impressed with his success and dedication to a video shared on TikTok

Social media users were shocked to learn of his high earnings, asking if the amount he shared was monthly or annually

A 33-year-old father of three had social media users abuzz after flexing his R100K total monthly income in a viral TikTok salary trend, which has seen many professionals and business owners revealing their earnings, it took an inspiring turn when the dedicated father showcased his financial success and work-life balance.

TikTok user @mntakalanim shared his post, giving social media users a glimpse into his life as a thriving property rental government and government employee.

The man flexes his total income

The clip begins with him dressed in formal attire, seemingly ready for a productive day. It then transitions to him in casual clothes as he moves around his rental properties, reinforcing his hands-on approach to managing his business.

The heartwarming collage also captures him in a more relaxed setting, carrying his baby on his back while braaing meat. The clip has a caption detailing that he is in a relationship with three kids and a total earnings of R100K.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on the man's high earnings

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for his achievements and work ethic. Many praised him for building a successful business, while others commended his ability to valance financial growth with family responsibilities.

User @mthiner teller _Sibiya commented:

"🤝Family man proud of you brother, kwande (may the blessings continue)."

User @Mamaperpertual shared:

"You inspire me every day bhuti waka. Lenna one day ke bona ke owner more properties income, ele R100.000🥰.

User @kolisile01 added:

"He's probably living the life of my dreams lo baba😔."

User @LeSANDINOH said:

"Well done brother, I will get there someday. So inspiring 🙏."

User @mahloni shared:

"You deserve that salary my brother 🙏🙏."

User @happinessgxam said:

"You are a boss."

