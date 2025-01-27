A young woman earning less than R5K proudly shared her profile on TikTok, sparking a wave of reactions online

Her post inspired others to share details about their lives, including their ages, jobs and relationship status on TikTok

While some praised her beauty and independence, others advised her to remain single, citing their own experience with relationships

A mother of one flexed being single and her earnings on social media and others followed. Image: @khanyi623

Source: TikTok

A proud 26-year-old mother of two turned heads on TikTok after flexing her profile on the platform, getting many people talking.

The mom shared details about her life in a picture post under her handle @khanyi623 on the video streaming platform, and gained massive traction, sparking discussions and admiration in the comment section.

Mama shares details about her life

In the post, @khanyi623 kept it simple and impactful sharing a picture of herself looking cute in black tights and a black and white biker jacket. Her profile info lies in the text format on the picture, showcasing her age, family dynamics, salary scale and relationship status.

See the post here.

Mzansi debates about the lady's profile

Social media users had a lot to say in the comment section. Some admired her beauty and self-assuredness, leaving compliments on her appearance. Others joked saying she still needed to work and earn more before getting into a relationship as a man may want to control her.

A hun had Mzansi asking her questions after sharing her salary and relationship status. Image: @khanyi623

Source: TikTok

User @Zolisa Matanga added:

"Uncono uyasebenza nkosazana.. keep improving.

User @Nolo shared:

"What about debts you'll find that someone is earning a good salary, but deep in debt 😅."

User @kgosi asked:

"So the new trend is to drop a relationship CV 🤔?"

User @Charlzee Morgan commented:

"There must be a side injection here because 4,5k ain't enough for two people in Ramaphosa's economy ey. Single means single parenting as well."

User @MUPH TOWN added:

"Humbleness and respect 🙏 will take you where you wanna be."

User @LehataDavid said:

"You are doing just fine alone."

