There is a high demand for Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic with Adam Howard

Red Bull South Africa announced a new date, and tickets went live on 25 April at 12 midday, however, the Computicket website crashed

Fans are throwing tantrums after numerous attempts at securing their tickets failed, and they are demanding answers

Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic's new date crashed Computicket's website. Image: Kelvonmomo

Kelvin Momo adds 3rd night for Red Bull Symphonic

Due to the high demand, a new date for Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic has been added. After the Private School Amapiano muso's fans raced against the clock to purchase tickets for 6 and 7 June, Red Bull South Africa announced that they have added 8 June.

The Sukakude hitmaker is teaming up with Adam Howard and the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra to give fans a three-day affair of nothing but quality Amapiano. The show will be taking place at The Teatro in Montecasino, Johannesburg.

"Mzansi, we heard you loud and clear. Night 3 tickets for Red Bull Symphonic: Kelvin Momo with Adam Howard and The Egoli Symphonic Orchestra are dropping tomorrow! ​Hlanganisa ama coins and make sure you don’t miss out."

Computicket crashes amid day 3 ticket sales

Chaos ensued after the ticket sales went live. Initially, tickets were sold out within an hour for 6 and 7 June, causing a high demand for the show. Now, fans flooded Computicekt's website, and it eventually crashed.

Frustration ensued among music lovers who were quick to call out the ticket-selling platform.

They eventually issued a statement addressing the chaos:

“We sincerely apologise for the technical issues experienced during the Kelvin Momo Red Bull Symphonic ticket sale. The unprecedented demand overwhelmed our systems. Our team is working tirelessly to stabilise the platform and ensure a smoother experience for future events.”

Mzansi throws tantrums over computicket crash

Fans are not happy with the crashed website and they are fuming:

@graemolefe scolded:

"I’m not the one or two, but when I leave here at three. I better have my tickets."

@NiggaYaXiviri exclaimed:

"Now we can't even get Momo tickets. Cyril Ramaphosa, you're getting on my last nerve!"

@Kwanele_Mfiso

"You guys sold the other dates while the majority of us were asleep. Now, the website has crashed. What is going on?"

@Empress_Paulsa said:

"You will pay for my hospital bills if I don't get a ticket. You and Kelvin Momo."

@Kamo_0_1 said:

"I just know his anxiety is peaking, having him go on 3 shows consecutively. He’s not built like that."

Kelvin Momo fails to pitch for Zambian gig

