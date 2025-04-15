Popular Amapiano musician Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic show is a hit before it even began

A huge selection of his fans are left reeling after failing to secure their tickets because the show sold out within minutes for both dates

Mzansi cannot wait to experience the epic show, saying Kelvin Momo has big shoes to fill after the success of Kabza De Small's show

Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic tickets sold out like hotcakes. Image: Kelvin_momo

Source: Instagram

The headliner for the second Red Bull Symphonic is none other than Kelvin Momo. The Lobola hitmaker will be taking the stage this June with Adam Howard and the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra.

Kelvin Momo's show sells out like hotcakes

Kelvin Momo's shows will take place on Friday, 6 June and Saturday, 7 June 2025 at The Teatro in Montecasino, Johanesburg.

Fans were excited, and some felt like punching the wall after noticing that the tickets were sold out moments after they went online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One fan noticed an hour later that the tickets were no longer available. Meanwhile, another fan said the tickets sold out in 20 minutes upon being made available. Tickets for the show, titled Amapiano: The Next Chapter, started from as little as R300.

@Shaun_Keys exclaimed:

"Those Kelvin Momo and Redbull Symphonic tickets sold out within an hour?? Yah, no, he’s HIM!"

Another one, @Princie72126087, cried:

"You guys are fast bathong! This was my chance to wear my Tuxedo, now I can’t get a ticket! Are they sold out?"

Fans heartbroken after failing to secure tickets

Music lovers are counting down the days till they experience the epic show. One thing is for sure: Fans have high expectations for the muso because they made sure to buy the tickets very fast.

Although disappointed, most fans are confident that Kelvin Momo will fill Kabza De Small's big shoes.

@LindoMingoh joked:

"Hey, so like I got a Travis Scott ticket, and I’m willing to trade it for the Kelvin Momo’s Red Bull show."

@your_skyness__ laughed:

“Selling 1 Kelvin Momo Redbull ticket” I’ll wait for you."

@K_Dikgetsi is envious:

"Kelvin Momo tickets sold out? I hope he doesn't pitch. Yes. I'm jealous."

@Lelo_Ndaba cried:

"Imagine hearing Song Cry and Ivy League with an Orchestra. Oh Redbull and Kelvin Momo, you don’t know what you have done for me."

@xmxo_ shared:

"Someone is going to find out about the Kelvin Momo show after they knock off, and it will be too late."

@kay_mahapa said:

"Just booked an ear cleaning appointment with my GP 3 days before the Kelvin Momo Redbull Symphonic Orchestra show."

Kelvin Momo remixes Kabza De Small's hit

In more Kelvin Momo news, Briefly News reported that the Sewe hitmaker added his own touch to a Kabza De Small hit song.

Momo remixed Impi YeMpilo by Ezra, Disciples of House, Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter. On social media, Amapiano fans expressed mixed reactions. While fans praised Kelvin Momo, others felt his music is now repetitive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News