Award-winning South African musician Black Coffee posted a photo of his red Louis Vuitton bicycle

The stunning machine costs R783 322, and this had many people stunned, with others slamming him for being a show off

Many people online disagree with the whole notion of spending money on expensive items

Black Coffee proves once again that he has a taste for finer things in life. This time, the DJ splurged on a luxury bicycle.

Black Coffee posted a photo of his red Louis Vuitton Bicycle that costs R783 322. Image: Realblackcoffee

The cost of Black Coffee's LV bicycle

Drive hitmaker Black Coffee topped the trends list after he showed off his stunning red Louis Vuitton bicycle.

Of course, the first thing people wanted to find out was how much it cost. A user @Buhlenomuhle searched the rice of the bicycle, and it costs R783 322. He posted the photo on his Instagram stories.

Black Coffee, who recently celebrated his 49th birthday party with family and friends, is known to rock the most expensive clothing items, and he does it effortlessly.

Black Coffee's Louis Vuitton biscycle costs R783 322. Image: Oupa Bopape

Briefly News previously stated that his net worth rose in 2025 to be around R1.1 billion (which is $60 million).

What Mzansi has to say about Black Coffee's bicycle

Social media users are stunned at how much Black Coffee decided to spend on a mere bicycle. Some people dragged him and asked if he could even drive it, while others guessed the cost it takes to manufacture the item in China.

@officialtwinny said:

"Wait until he finds out how much it cost the Chinese to make it."

@sallas07 stated:

"Being rich must be nice. You just buy ridiculously expensive things just because it’s Tuesday."

@TheeBlackLight joked:

"Does it cycle itself or fly when you're tired?"

@HellenKekana1 slammed:

"How can a normal person buy a bicycle for almost a million rand when there are so many poor and homeless people? I’m not surprised his ex divorced him. He is selfish."

@TheGeopol asked:

"How does Black Coffee ride he’s Louis Vuitton bike? What are the mechanics there?"

@EvansMathibe shared:

"Get it ko China for R10 000.00. Nice bicycle, though!"

@BrotherWisey mocked:

"Something that costed the Chinese 10 dollars to make and branded it with plastic LV print."

@AngelM133197 cried:

"Nah, they do not know what to buy with their money, now."

@NelsonAshipala laughed:

"For that price, he must win all tours, Tour De France, Tour de Mars, all of."

@Kehiloe said:

"The Chinese manufacturers need to give us the real price of this bicycle."

@shoko_tin judged:

"He doesn't even want this bicycle. He wants its association with success and celebrity. This is the sad reality of the black inferiority complex. If I buy some stupid thing, it will make me a more revered person."

Black Coffee speaks on marriage failure

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee revealed why his marriage ended in divorce. He mentioned some of the things he thinks contributed to his divorce from Enhle Mbali.

He likened his marriage to his parents' failed marriage. Some netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some applauding Black Coffee for discussing a sensitive topic and taking accountability.

