An Instagram account shared an apartment valued at R9 million in Cape Town, leaving people across Mzansi stunned

The city has become the biggest magnet for foreigners looking to live a digital nomad life in the country

South Africans shook their heads in disappointment and discussed the skyrocketing prices found in the Mother City

Jaws dropped across SA after an Instagram account shared a R9 million apartment for sale in Cape Town. Image: Martin Barraud

Source: Getty Images

An account on Instagram shared a luxurious Cape Town apartment that's on sale for R9 million, and South Africans were shocked by the high price. Some commenters pointed out the house is most likely meant for wealthy foreigners to buy while others were annoyed at the rising costs of homes in Cape Town.

The prices just keep rising

The sothebysrealtyct Instagram account, known for selling, shared the house with a description that read:

"Space, style and views in this incredible coastal unit! 👀 This 250 sqm apartment offers 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 2 parking spaces, designed for modern living. Price: R9,495,000."

The apartment is prime Cape Town real estate. It comes with a gorgeous view of the beach, a very spacious lounge and a wonderful interior.

See the video below:

The city of digital nomads

Cape Town has become a massive magnet for digital nomads. Quite a few native Capetonians complain about how the influx of foreigners has increased monthly rentals for properties in the city centre. People have shared the astronomical prices found on popular property websites like Property24.

According to many people in the city, digital nomads are the reason for skyrocketing housing prices. Image: Jose Martinez, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town is a magnet for foreigners because of how amazing the destination is. The city has been dubbed a top global destination and the weaker Rand against currencies from the West make it super cheap for foreigners to come here.

South Africans weren't happy with the clip and gave their own opinions on property in the city.

Read the comments below:

profpuffofficial said:

"I spoke to multiple retail agents. They intentionally withhold and outprice against locals. It's for foreign exchange strength and because most foreigners can pay for a year upfront."

fahimd_ asked:

"What are you guys smoking in Cape Town? 🌲"

lordbyroncharles mentioned:

"Rent. Don't buy in Africa. A bad investment! Way too overpriced."

i_am_bbf asked:

"How is a place in Blouberg worth R10mill? Roughly CAD$780k! If it was Seapoint or Clifton, I could understand…"

kiko.lo commented:

"Miss here 🔥 I stayed there for a year when pandemic, that’s the best time of my life!"

oli_action shared:

"The view is mad. Not sure it's worth a tenner though. What's crime like over there these days?"

waseela_m_ said:

"That price is wild 😢"

