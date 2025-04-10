A hilarious video showing a baboon chasing after women who were carrying a Woolworths shopping bag has gone viral on social media

Content creator @codybnx added a funny voiceover to the clip, pretending to be the baboon telling the women to bring the bag over

South Africans found the video extremely funny, with many pointing out that baboons are well known for targeting Woolworths bags as they associate them with food

One gent shared a clip showing how a baboon stalked two women and tried to steal their Woolies bag.

A video of a baboon stalking two women and trying to steal a Woolworths shopping bag has left South Africans in fits of laughter after it was shared with a hilarious voiceover.

Capetonian content creator @codybnx, known for his comedy and funny voiceovers, shared the clip mid-April, showing a determined baboon following two women. In the video, one woman can be seen desperately hiding behind her friend as the baboon focuses on the Woolworths grocery bag she's carrying.

The video shows the women trying to move away from the baboon, but the animal keeps a close eye on them, waiting for the right moment to make its move. Other people in the area also keep their distance, careful not to attract the baboon's attention.

What makes the video particularly funny is @codybnx's voiceover, where he speaks as if he's the baboon.

"Hey, bring that bag over here," the 'baboon' says at first. Later, when the women look terrified after being chased, the voiceover continues: "Hey girls, no, you can come over here. I was only joking before."

Baboons are known to be attracted to shopping bags as they've learned these often have food. Conservation experts advise that if a baboon grabs your bag, it's best to let it take it and retrieve it later when the animal loses interest.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Why baboons target humans

Baboons that have become used to humans often lose their natural fear of people. According to Mark Robertson, Conservation Manager at Monks Cowl Reserve in the Drakensberg, wild baboons typically move away from humans, but those habituated to people behave differently.

These clever animals have learned that bags and backpacks often contain food. In some areas, particularly near urban centres or tourist spots, baboons have become quite bold in their attempts to grab food or bags from unsuspecting people.

Experts recommend carrying a stick when in baboon territory, as the animals recognise it as a means of defence. If confronted by a baboon, it's best to stand your ground without challenging it, avoid direct eye contact, and calmly walk away.

One man shared a clip showing a baboon stalking two women and eventually chasing after them. Images: @codybnx

South Africans can't stop laughing

The comment section of the video was filled with South Africans sharing their amusement and similar experiences with baboons.

@SenzoMhlongo noticed the baboon's patience:

"And he is waiting… 🤣🤣"

@ArleneBowler explained the baboon's behaviour:

"He wants that Woolies bag🤣🤣🤣 They know the logo very well. Woolies Bag = Lekker Goodies."

@Boilerservices made a joke about the situation:

"There is no land grabbing, there are only monkey handbag-grabbing situations."

@ChantelleNel shared some advice:

"That's why they say, don't feed the baboons or get a fine😂"

@DeniseBrown recounted a personal experience:

"This happened to me after I told someone not to run, instead, I turned around, and he was right behind me, and I ran like hell."

@JamesMcJannet thought the reaction was over the top:

"People these days are so dramatic, my dad would have been laughing in his car with me locked outside the car."

@LizelleOliver loved the voiceover:

"Omg hilarious... not the 'I was only joking earlier' 🤣🤣😃"

