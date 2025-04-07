A terrifying discovery was made in Stellenbosch when a woman found a highly dangerous puff adder snake quietly lying next to her dogs' beds on the veranda of her home

The venomous snake's excellent camouflage allowed it to blend in perfectly with the dog beds, and luckily, the pets weren't bitten before the snake was spotted

StellenboschSnakeRemovals was called to safely capture the deadly snake, which has a powerful venom that can cause extreme pain, severe swelling, and blistering of the skin

One gent shared a clip showing how he removed a snake from a woman's veranda in Stellenbosch. Images: @StellenboschSnakeRemovals and Mario Horvat / 500px/Getty Images

A woman in Stellenbosch got the fright of her life when she spotted a deadly puff adder snake quietly lying beside her dogs' beds on her veranda. The scary encounter happened over the weekend and could have ended badly as the dangerous snake had excellent camouflage that allowed it to blend in with the pet beds nearby.

Luckily, the woman spotted the unwanted visitor before her two dogs had a chance to approach their beds, potentially saving them from a painful and possibly deadly bite. She quickly called in expert help from content creator @StellenboschSnakeRemovals, who shared a video of the nerve-wracking capture on social media.

In the video, the snake removal expert carefully approaches the deadly puff adder, explaining to the woman that he needs to get the snake to raise its head so he can safely handle it. Using a special snake-catching tool, he manages to grab the reptile by its tail.

Deadly nature of puff adders

Puff adders (Bitis arietans) are among South Africa's most dangerous snakes and are responsible for most serious snake bites in the country, alongside the Mozambique Spitting Cobra.

These stocky snakes average about 70cm in length but can reach up to 1.4m in East Africa. They come in various colours, from sandy brown and grey to bright yellow and black in some regions, which helps them blend into different environments.

If you find a puff adder or any snake in your home:

Stay calm and keep a safe distance (at least 5 metres away).

Keep children and pets away from the area.

Never try to catch, kill or handle the snake yourself.

Call a professional snake remover immediately.

If possible, keep an eye on the snake from a safe distance to help the remover locate it.

Clear a path for the snake remover to access the area safely.

A snake removal expert shared a clip of a dangerous puff adder that was caught hiding in plain sight. Images: @StellenboschSnakeRemovals

South Africans react to the snake removal

The video attracted plenty of comments from viewers:

@BlackieSwartSnakeRelocations247 praised:

"Well done Stellenbosch Snake Removals, Emile. Been a busy Saturday for you😁😁"

@DonBoyd joked:

"Now all you need is an address label and some stamps!"

@CynthiaMcintyre commented on the catcher's casual footwear:

"And he got flip flops on, I would have a full snake-proof body of armour."

@DavidDegirolomo quipped:

"That'll be $1000, please."

@WadeSeale wondered:

"Why do these ouens always wear sloffies? And why don't the snakes never pick their toes?"

