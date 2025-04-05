Shark Bites Fisherman in Video, SA Amazed as 2 Men Help to Wrestle Predator
- A video on Facebook shows a man in a dire situation after entering the sea and taking it too far on a fishing expedition
- The video captured the moment the man's life was in danger after encountering one of the most dangerous sea creatures
- Many people were mortified by a video showing the man in a desperate situation, thanks to his job
A man in a video went viral after having a bizarre in time to with a marine animal. The animal attack fascinated viewers who came across the clip on social media.
Online users were floored seeing men do their best to wrestle a shark. The video of the men received more than 3,000 likes.
3 men fight shark
In a video shared on Facebook by The-Jer Jermaine, a fisherman was in trouble with a shark. In the clip his forearm was between the teeth of a large shark. Two other men stepped in to help get his hand free. Watch the video by clicking here.
Man encounters whale
Briefly News previously reported that a man was swallowed by a whale. The main lived to tell the tale, and he went into detail about his harrowing experience. According to ArtofManliness, metallic noises tend to drive sharks away. Shark's snouts are also very sensitive, and striking it can drive one away.
SA amazed by shark attack
Many people commented on the video, and they were horrified by the situation. Netizens discussed what they would have done if they were in the man's place.
Crystal-Jade Grobbelaar said:
"Ok.. let's get facts straight before throwing stones and judging him. The guy caught the shark, so instead of killing it to unhook it to let it go, they risked their lives to help it loose to let it go. So the way I see it, that's a real fisherman that RESPECTS the ocean. So yes, he was bitten, but at least he didn't kill it. Because he is a fisherman. Not heartless! Just my opinion."
Quinton Petersen commented:
"So a shark fights back and now it's his fault."
John John Warrington wrote:
"These things happen, its part of the fishing, remember, the shark is hooked, and there are risks, sharks dont have arms, they use their mouths, unfortunately ,there's a sharp end, wish the person well for recovery."
Roger Christians wondered:
"Why are you catching sharks in the first place? So much for catch and release games."
Marius Joubert added:
"Hope the shark is OK, after that traumatic experience.😉 You never let your guard down with a shark. Lesson learnt we hope. Some stitches and a story to tell when drunk."
Tom Ishwarlall cheered:
"First of all, thank your lucky stars you still have an arm. Next time don't go into his territory to pull him out of the water...safe fishing guys."
