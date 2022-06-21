A video of a man encountering a giant lioness has gone viral purely because of the man’s priceless reaction

TikTok user @lion.tape shared the clip, showing the man turning to realise he was facing a lioness in the flesh

The people of Mzansi were tripping wondering what they would do if they ever encountered a deadly beast

While they warn you about coming into contact with a wild animal when on safari, the likelihood is slim… unless you are this danger ranger, of course! A man was stunned when he turned his head and saw a lion standing right in front of him, the moment was caught on camera and has left people laughing.

A man did not know if he was jumping, running or praying when he turned and saw a huge lioness right by him. Image: TikTok / @lion.tape

Source: UGC

Some South African citizens go an entire lifetime without ever encountering a wild animal, despite popular belief. Yup, foreigners, you read that correctly, LOL.

TikTok user @lion.tape shared a video showing a man casually sitting in the front of a safari van and then turning to his right where a massive lioness was staring right at him. The man froze!

The people of Mzansi chuckle at the man’s reaction while sharing their thoughts

You might think you know how you will react if you ever encounter a lion, but do you really? People took to the comment section to share their thoughts and have a good laugh at the expense of this poor man.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Jose Lopez said:

“Soul just left my body ”

@Davidas neverauskas said:

“Realisation of free food”

@lalogloria said:

“They both didn’t expect to see each other.”

@patrickpatrick67 said:

“That eye contact at the end!!! WOW ”

@Ethan Garbutt said:

“Bro gripped the truck like he was going to throw it at the lion ”

