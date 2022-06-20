A funky Mzansi petrol attendant gave people life with his slick dance moves that were captured on video

Instagram user @dangerflex_sa shared the clip showing the petrol attendant grooving while doing a transaction for fuel

People could not get enough of the man’s energy and hoped that the person gave him a big tip for the entertainment

Mzansi is one of the only places in the world where you are sure to have a cashier, petrol attendant or even a police officer entertain you with dance. A grooving petrol attendant has caught the attention of many.

Instagram user @dangerflex_sa shared a clip of a petrol attendant who clearly enjoys his job. Image: Instagram / @dangerflex_sa

Dance is an unspoken langue which runs strong in the veins of the people of South Africa. While our country might have many pressing issues, our people sure do try and find the blessings in each day.

Instagram user @dangerflex_sa shared a lit clip of a petrol attendant who was clearly feeling the weekend vibes as he did the transaction for someone’s fuel. The man was grooving all the way from fetching the card machine to tearing off the slip, his energy is contagious!

“Mzansi is such a happy place ❤️❤️”

The people of South Africa smile as they watch the petrol attendant get his groove on

Ahhh, seeing clips like this revitalize energies and remind people that there still are things to smile about. The comment section was quickly filled with people living for this man’s vibe.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@lee_mayikana said:

“I would definitely buy petrol for R50 and tip him R700.”

@praisekhumalo_ said:

“I’m pretty sure this was payday, damn those were some moves.”

@po10tial said:

“The card part...”

Hardworking SA man goes from being petrol attendant to successful advocate despite disadvantaged background

In related news, Briefly News reported that after passing his matric with flying colours, Tsatseng Rantso from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni worked as a petrol attendant to make ends meet while studying for a law degree at the University of Johannesburg.

Although determined to realise his dream, the young man faced a lot of ridicule as many told the petrol attendant that he was where he was because he did not study.

"We were not poor but we were struggling. Luckily, my matric results helped me get into university and I didn’t have to worry about fees. I enrolled at the University of Johannesburg to study law and worked as a petrol attendant so that I could eat. No one knew that I was studying whilst I was working at the petrol station and I faced a lot of negativity," he shared in a LinkedIn post by Zoza Valentine.

