Tsatseng Rantso from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni worked as a petrol attendant after completing matric

He enrolled at the University of Johannesburg to study law and worked as a petrol attendant so that he could make ends meet

The successful advocate was judged by people for what he did for a living as they didn’t know he was also studying to obtain his LLB degree and diploma

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

After passing his matric with flying colours, Tsatseng Rantso from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni worked as a petrol attendant to make ends meet while studying for a law degree at the University of Johannesburg.

Although determined to realise his dream, the young man faced a lot of ridicule as many told the petrol attendant that he was where he was because he did not study.

A disadvantaged background and people's ridicule didn't stop Tsatseng Rantso from working hard to become an advocate. Image: Zoza Valentine/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"We were not poor but we were struggling. Luckily, my matric results helped me get into university and I didn’t have to worry about fees. I enrolled at the University of Johannesburg to study law and worked as a petrol attendant so that I could eat. No one knew that I was studying whilst I was working at the petrol station and I faced a lot of negativity," he shared in a LinkedIn post by Zoza Valentine.

Rantso obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in Criminal Justice and a Diploma in Banking, Corporate, Finance and Security Law from the University of Johannesburg, despite people’s negativity and judgments.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He urges anyone in a similar position to rise above the negativity and know that they are capable.

Today, Adv Tsatseng Rantsho is the founder and chairperson of Sgela 1st (School First), a motivational speaking and youth development organisation that educates township learners about the importance of their academics and how they can use their studies to achieve their goals.

Mzansi inspired

Many South African netizens were inspired by his humble beginnings and touching life story.

Desiree Naidoo responded:

“Outstanding example of pure commitment and dedication, not to let circumstance get in the way of what you want to achieve. Opportunity is there for everyone.”

Simpiwe Tembani commented:

“Super!!!!”

Heather P. wrote:

“A great example, an inspiration to all!!...Congratulations!!!”

Ziphokazi Dlamini replied:

“Black Butterfly shining so bright, despite all the adversity that he faced, he had an end in mind.”

Man who worked as a labourer is now an attorney of the Polokwane High Court, which he helped to build

In another story, Briefly News reported that humble beginnings are often the launching pad to great milestones. This holds true for a South African man who took to social media to briefly share how he went from being a labourer to realising his dreams of becoming an attorney at a court he helped build with his own two hands.

Mpho Lebepe shared a post on his Facebook featuring two photos of himself.

In the first, he is dressed in blue overalls at a construction site, and in the second, formerly dressed as an attorney.

“I worked as a labourer during the construction of the High Court (Polokwane). Now I am representing my clients at the very same High Court as an Attorney. Your dreams are valid. Yours sincerely, Mpho Lebepe of Lebepe & Associates Inc,” he captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News