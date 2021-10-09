Elizabeth Amoaa, a reproductive health advocate, has opened up about how she found out she has two wombs, two cervixes and two vaginas

She said she struggled with low-esteem, thinking it was a curse before finding out about her rare condition while researching in Germany

Amoaa says she has come to realise her condition is a blessing and not a curse

A Ghanaian reproductive health advocate, Elizabeth Amoaa, has opened up about how she found out she has two wombs, two cervixes and two vaginas.

According to her, she only got to know about her rare condition five years after the birth of her daughter.

Before finding out, she struggled with low-esteem, thinking it was a curse.

'It's a Blessing, not a Curse' - Ghanaian Woman with 2 Wombs, 2 Cervixes, Others, Speaks in Video Photo credit: GTV/ @ntvkenya (Twitter)

Finding out

Amoaa in 2015 was diagnosed with uterus didelphys or ''double uterus,'' which occurs during fetal development, when the two tubes that normally form one uterus instead become two separate structures, according to the Mayo Clinic.

A double uterus may have one cervix that opens into one vagina, or each separate uterine cavity may have an individual cervix and vagina, leaving a woman with two vaginas, said Health.com.

Recent interview

Speaking in an interview on GTVBreakfast on GBC, Amoaa disclosed that during her pregnancy, doctors thought she had an ectopic pregnancy because they were scanning the wrong womb.

At some point, doctors suggested that she terminate the pregnancy but she kicked against it and went on to give birth to her daughter, Rashley.

''My daughter was born prematurely. There is a lot that has happened in the 20-30 years of my life ... Initially, I thought it was a curse but right now sitting here, I realise it's a blessing rather than a curse,'' she said.

Amoaa said her double womb caused excruciating problems throughout her pregnancy but discovering that she had two wombs gave her answers as to why her doctors couldn't notice its existence.

Watch the video below:

