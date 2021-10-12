Six brothers are living with their aunt and her four children after their dad died lost his battle with the deadly Covid19

The siblings lost their mother in 2018 in a road accident and now that their father has passed, are orphaned

Carla Hamilton, the aunt, launched a fundraiser to help her move to a bigger house to accommodate them

Six siblings who lost their father to Covid19 have been forced to live with their aunt.

The six brothers lost their father to Covid-19, three years after their mother passed away. Photo: Carla Hamilton.

Carla Hamilton from Georgia, US, said that she was worried about her nephews falling into depression after losing their only remaining parent.

"I want them to be strong. So I was worried about their mindset, their education, they don't fall off, don't get into a depression," she said.

Losing parents

WBNS-TV reports that the six boys aged between 4 to 14 years old lost their mother in 2018 following a car accident.

In August, their father was diagnosed with Covid19 and sadly passed away shortly after.

Responding to a study indicating at least 140 000 children in the US lost a parent or guardian to Covid19, Hamilton said it does not come as a surprise as she knows of numerous other children orphaned by the pandemic.

"I personally know so many. My friend just had twins, babies. They were less than 2 months old and she is gone now,” she said.

Fundraising

Hamilton said her sole aim is avoiding any further trauma to the boys and giving them stability.

"Our main focus is making sure that they're happy, healthy, and don't grow up feeling sorry for themself," she said.

The doting aunt plans on keeping the boys together under one roof and has started a GoFundMe account to buy a bigger house to accommodate them and her four children.

“We know that a house they can all stay together in with stability, love and laughter, is a key factor in healing the heart,” she wrote.

