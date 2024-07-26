Cassper Nyovest is returning to the music scene with a new song, Kutsa , as he continues his journey as a born-again Christian

Fans are excited and have given positive feedback after he previewed the song on his X timeline

Social media users are eagerly anticipating the release, with many expressing their approval and excitement for Nyovest's comeback

Cassper Nyovest is slowly returning to the music scene and Mzansi music lovers are over the moon. The star, who has been focusing on his spiritual journey, announced that he has a new song coming out soon.

Cassper Nyovest shares a hint of his new song

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is finally giving his fans what they have been begging for. The star, who has been sharing details about his new journey as a born-again Christian, revealed that his latest hit, Kutsa, will be dropping soon.

Taking to his X timeline, the Mama I Made It rapper previewed his new song, and Mzansi can't wait for it to drop. Mufasa urged his fans to pre-order the new track.

Cassper Nyovest's new song already a hit

The song received the stamp of approval from social media users. Many noted that they couldn't wait for the rapper to drop the new music.

@ministerTP__ wrote:

"The tik tok challenges I see regarding “matsela le magetla” 😭😭🔥🔥"

@kayEasy_ added:

"He’s back🔥🔥"

@jrandzamani737 commented:

"That’s my king mufasa 😂🫡"

@AyobanessVaal wrote:

"Fire🥳,Kwaito not expecting Ma2000 to get it but it's ok!"

@KLwaluhle added:

"I want to be honest, but I will be blocked."

@timmy_998 said:

"Nyovi is back🔥"

@SnepyXvii commented:

"So, since you are a church guy, where are we playing this."

