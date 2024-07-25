A gentleman visibly showed how he loves his job by conducting his duty with much high energy

The road worker danced as he controlled traffic and also gave each vehicle a firm salute

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the gent's energy and feeling envious

A gentleman flexed his love for his job. Images: @Education Images, @Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

A video of a gentleman conducting his job with love has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens envious.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by Mr Smith (@user1549102884378), the gentleman is seen on the road dressed in his uniform and has a red flag that he uses to control cars. It is presumably scorching hot, but one could not tell from how the man was conducting his duty.

The guy was having fun while doing his job. He was dancing and every time a vehicle passed him, he gave it a firm salute - the kind that soldiers do.

Gentleman conducts work with high-energy

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the man's energy

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users loving the employee's energy and feeling envious.

@sinethembaplaat said:

"I'm sure yi pay day."

@Mnce_Zuma wrote:

"Sometimes if you being unemployed for so long you really do appreciate what you get."

@kgatlisokgatliso373gmai1 stanned:

"Much love man."

@Smith loved:

"He's so energetic 😍."

@khabazela773 expressed:

"Happiness we have when we are at work as man is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@Phuti commented:

"Some of us have never been saluted .We only see Ramaphosa saluted.😅Good job."

@Inkunz emnyama🐃 shared:

"It's called appreciation."

@ma walters said:

"After that they will say, nwe nwe south African people they are lazy, they don't like their jobs, 😂... Look how we enjoy working."

Workers have fun on the job

Source: Briefly News